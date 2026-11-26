Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology

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Julian Novitz is a senior lecturer in writing at the Swinburne University of Technology. He is the author of two novels and a collection of short stories and his work has appeared in The Penguin Book of Contemporary New Zealand Stories, Best New Zealand Fiction, The Sydney Review of Books, Wet Ink, Landfall, The NZ Listener, Sport and other publications. He has won the Hubert Church Award for Best First Book of Fiction, the Katherine Mansfield Award, and was a recipient of the Frank Sargeson Residential Writing Fellowship.

–present Lecturer, Writing, School of Media and Communication, Swinburne

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