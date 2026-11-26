MENAFN - The Conversation) In recent months, top researchers have quit leading artificial intelligence companies, warning the AI race is moving too quickly, with too little oversight and accountability.

When those building this technology sound the alarm, we should pay attention.

But more than warnings, what's needed are working examples of how AI could be developed differently. In an Auckland dance studio, we've found one.

Over ten months, our team built an AI dance partner in“extended reality” (which blends the physical world with digital elements) as part of our laboratory's research into the relationships between people and digital-physical environments.

We wanted to know whether an architectural avatar – a digital structure that moved in response to a dancer – could become an improvisational dance partner, and what would make it a good one.

Dancing with an AI

A choreographer, an architectural designer and two professional dancers developed and tested our AI dance partner.

The dancers wore motion-capture suits tracked by ten cameras. Where large language models such as ChatGPT learn from text, our generative AI learned from their movements. The dancers met their partner through a headset blending digital images with the real room, while the rest of us watched on screens.

Improvisational dance is a tough test for AI. Partners read each other in fractions of a second, through movement, breath, rhythm and weight. This let us test whether a machine could respond like part of a duet. We worked out what mattered, and to whom, by moving with the AI as we developed it.

One dancer wasn't enough. The AI had to be trained on a duet because what we wanted it to learn lived in the space between the dancers. We were composing a relationship.

A small set of choreographed duets taught the system better than a large library of generic movement. Tango gave it a structure it could read, but limited the dancers.

Improvisation confused it, and it struggled with floor work, central to much contemporary dance in Aotearoa. Sticks extending from the dancers' elbows made the patterns of distance and direction between them more readable.

For most of the ten months, the partner only followed. Training it to offer anything back took patient work. Mixing dance styles produced bland, in-between moves.

When the system stopped responding to a dancer's small gestures, the dancer stopped making them.

This concerned us. If AI routinely ignores what we bring to it – our movements, writing, judgements or minority views – we may gradually stop contributing them. Over time, what we think and create could become limited to what the machine recognises and rewards.

The studio work left us with questions the technology cannot answer. Whose movement should the system learn from, which kinds, and how much? What makes a good partner, and a relationship worth having? And who gets to be the choreographer?

Being 'response-able'

Models such as ChatGPT are built to talk and write like a person. We built our dance partner as a responsive space, something people move with. The dancers whose movement trained the system also tested and judged it, shaping what it became.

Recordings stayed on local encrypted drives, the dancers retained ownership of their data, and any choreography was credited as a joint creation.

When the people who know the work stay close to a system, they become what feminist philosopher and science studies scholar Donna Haraway calls“response-able”: responsive to the system and one another, and accountable for what happens.

Bring a skilled person into the loop and the system rises to meet them. Build it to serve everyone at once, and the responses drift toward a bland, generic in-between.

The companies racing toward“superintelligence” work from the opposite logic. Add more data, computing power and scale, and intelligence will appear. Their models learn from vast quantities of scraped material, relevant and irrelevant.

The writers, news agencies and artists whose work trains AI often have little say in what the models become. Built from that scraped mix and tuned to be agreeable, the models can favour widely represented views over less common perspectives, even when those perspectives are correct.

When people with the knowledge to notice and judge are absent from how these models are built and used, accountability can spread so thinly that no one holds it.

What could NZ do differently?

The size of the model may not be what matters most. A small country can build and reward AI specific to its users.

Māori data sovereignty, advanced by groups such as Te Mana Raraunga, a network advocating Māori rights and interests in data, wants data to stay connected and accountable to the communities it comes from. Our dance study points the same way.

New Zealand has favoured a relatively light-touch approach to AI regulation, relying largely on existing laws and voluntary guidance.

But a government choosing a different path could give skilled people a real say in how AI is trained and used in health, justice, education and welfare.

It could hold AI companies responsible for their systems after release, and require them to account for costs they may otherwise pass on to the public, including the use of data and the energy and water their systems consume. It could also fund shared tools so communities can build AI systems that answer to them.

Our study offers one small example of an alternative approach to AI development. The challenge now is to ensure our institutions recognise and reward such alternatives.

The authors acknowledge Uwe Rieger, founder and co-director of the University of Auckland-based arc/sec Lab; Katy Mason, University of Salford; and two professional dancers.