Senior Lecturer in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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Charlotta“Lotta” Windahl is a researcher and educator at the intersection of innovation, markets, and design practice. Working across Business, Engineering, Science, and Arts, she has built a distinctive, action-oriented research program grounded in long-term industry collaborations.

Her earlier contributions sit primarily within industrial marketing and innovation studies, where she helped advance relational and systems-oriented understandings of servitization, digitalisation, and solution business models in industrial firms and networks. Her later work in design and management advanced more curious and practice-attuned approaches to innovation and market shaping.

Over the last decade, Lotta's research has increasingly focused on the intertwined relationships between emerging technologies, innovation, and design practices. Drawing on Market Studies, Science and Technology Studies (STS), and practice theory, she explores moral and material dimensions of markets-in-motion, with particular focus on what is made valuable, legitimate, and worth pursuing. This includes a strong interest in response-abilities – how innovation processes enable or constrain collective responses to grand challenges such as climate transitions and AI-enabled futures, and how accountability and care are negotiated along the way.

Lotta's research is embedded in transdisciplinary projects at the arc/secLab, where she co-leads collaborations on cyber-physical design, including extended reality (XR), spatial computing, and experimental design practices. These projects span architecture, health, choreography, and business, and explore how markets are enacted through human-machine interactions, spatial and embodied practices, as well as the moral and affective dimensions of innovation.

In teaching, Lotta has pioneered design thinking and experiential learning in New Zealand, leading innovation-focused courses across levels and faculties, and coordinating industry-engaged projects within the Bioscience Enterprise Programme since 2010. She is a Faculty and University Teaching Excellence Award recipient.

–present Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau



2007 Linkoping University Sweden, PhD 1999 Royal University of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Master of Chemical Engineering

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