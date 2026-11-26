MENAFN - The Conversation) Neither Labor nor the Liberals have released an arts policy or platform during their election campaigns – and mainstream election coverage has paid little attention to the arts and culture sector or its recent advocacy.

Twelve years ago, Labor set out a big vision for the arts in Victoria, culminating in Creative State: Victoria's First Creative Industries Strategy 2016–2020 and its successive iterations. It was a vision that valued the work of the arts and culture sector, and communicated the benefits of investing in arts and culture for the state.

In recent years, this has given way to a tired cultural policy landscape marked by funding cuts, public rallies, industrial action, and growing urgency to address poor living conditions for artists and arts workers.

The centrality of arts and culture to Victoria is evident everywhere, yet underneath that veneer is the erosion of public investment. Do parties other than Labor and the Coalition have a compelling vision?

What are the other parties promising?Greens

Of all the parties, the Greens have offered the most robust arts and culture policy, based on pillars of artistic freedom.

Their policy focuses on protecting arts and cultural heritage (particularly for First Nations artists), arts education and training, and the maintenance of the GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums) institutions.

Other highlights include proposals to:

develop a Victorian First Nations committee to support recognition and resourcing of First Nations arts increase funding for public libraries, in recognition of their role as third spaces build initiatives for artist housing into urban planning provide affordable creative workspaces.

The party's platform does not include its detailed“Living Wage for Artists” policy announced in 2022. However, it does reference a fixed income support scheme for emerging artists.

Victorian Socialists

The Victorian Socialists frame their arts policies in a broader position on art and culture as“a terrain of class struggle, not a neutral marketplace of ideas”.

Their platform emphasises improving artists' working conditions, and increasing access, participation and political freedom of expression.

They promise:

a $1,500 monthly stipend for artists through a Victorian Artists Fund (different to the City of Sydney's artists' living grants model released this month) increased funding for emerging artists tax incentives to support local pubs as third spaces for live music, social sport and other low-cost social activities abolish corporate-style boards and governance and cap salaries of institutional leaders and a legislated 20% allocation of low-cost ticket pricing for all major events.

Socialist Alliance

The Socialist Alliance has provided an arts, culture and media policy built on a rights-based approach. It focuses on a guaranteed or basic income for artists and the right for artists to determine how creative works are used (a reference to copyright and IP issues linked to artificial intelligence).

They also include a focus on access and participation, community media and a bill of digital rights.

Sustainable Australia

Sustainable Australia has a very short policy lineup that promises more access to ongoing funding, better protections for creative and intellectual rights, and more support for local film and television production.

One Nation

One Nation's policy focuses on a significant reduction of arts bureaucracy and functionality, especially in the screen sector, and cutting equity initiatives that support historically marginalised artists. In particular, it seeks to:

abolish VicScreen and offer rebate schemes through government exempt screen and live production from payroll tax abolish capacity for arts funding to be earmarked for First Nations or women's specific funding support live venues by examining liquor licensing, permits and insurance regulation.

One Nation has also pledged to repeal the Statewide Treaty, abolishing Gellung Warl, Victoria's representative body for First Peoples, and its legislative funding.

Everyone else

Parties without an arts and culture policy platform for the election include:

Labor Liberals Libertarians Climate Action Now Safety Victoria Shooters Fishers and Farmers.

The Nationals also have no specific policy, but have indicated support for the future of the Melbourne Royal Show. This includes a $1.5 million investment towards a new master plan for the showgrounds.

How is the sector responding?

The Don't Break Our Arts campaign was launched earlier this year in response to debilitating funding cuts.

Victorian state funding for artists and small-to-medium cultural organisations has declined by 35% in real terms since 2022.

Large swathes of the sector were also defunded this year, either entirely, such as with the Abbotsford Convent and Writers Victoria, or through small cuts across the board.

Some had been put on two-year funding agreements as a savings measure, leading to significant disruption. Cuts were also made to the state's small grants rounds.

A Don't Break Our Arts rally was held on November 9 in a bid to put the arts on the election agenda.

Speakers, including Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance Victorian Equity President Ursula Searle, presented a grim picture of the exploitative and unsustainable conditions of creative labour.

The demands were clear: sustainable and viable state funding, liveable wages, secure work and artistic protection.

Artists' working conditions determine cultural conditions

The minor parties' policies demonstrate a clear recognition of the declining material conditions of the arts sector, and offer some tangible ways to deal with it.

But the disconnect from the major parties is a big concern. It seems the sector's rallying cry to restore funding and support Victorian arts and culture has not been heeded.

Artists already struggle to find the time, money and resources to do their work. They shouldn't also carry the burden of designing, implementing, evaluating and preserving the health of the sector as a whole.