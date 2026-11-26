Tully Barnett
- Associate Professor, Cultural Policy and Creative Industries, Adelaide University
Tully Barnett is Associate Professor of Cultural Policy and Creative Industries at Adelaide University in South Australia. Her research investigates how the value of arts and culture is understood and communicated as well as digital humanities, especially digital reading environments.Experience
- 2026–present Associate Professor, Adelaide University 2025–2026 Associate Professor, University of South Australia 2023–2025 Associate Professor, Flinders University 2019–2022 Senior Lecturer, Flinders University 2017–2019 Lecturer, Flinders University 2013–2017 Research Fellow, Flinders University
- 2011 Flinders University, PhD
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