MENAFN - The Conversation) The popularity of raw milk Google searches and Instagram post topics has soared over the past ten years, spurred on by influencers claiming there are benefits to consuming raw milk.

Raw milk has not undergone the process of pasteurisation. Raw or unpasteurised milk comes straight from the milking animal – such as a cow, sheep, goat, buffalo, horse or camel – and into the bottle.

In Australia, it's illegal to sell raw milk for human consumption due to the safety risks.

Let's unpack the evidence behind the health claims about raw milk and why it's deemed a safety risk.

Heating milk kills bacteria

Milk pasteurisation been used for more than 100 years. It involves heating raw milk to 72°C for at least 15 seconds to kill any harmful bacteria.

Raw milk can harbour various bacteria that cause disease, such as listeria and salmonella, which can cause serious illness and even death in otherwise healthy people.

Pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to the types of bacteria found in raw milk and should avoid all unpasteurised milk and dairy products.

Read more: What is listeria? A microbiologist explains the bacterium behind recent deadly food poisoning outbreaks

Food Standards Australia requires that all milk products for human consumption must be pasteurised, to eliminate the risk of disease-causing bacteria.

The case for raw cow's milk was reviewed in 2009 and the risks were considered too high to consider removing the requirement for pasteurisation.

All milk products sold in Australia are pasteurised to protect your health.

So how are people getting it?

There are a couple of exceptions where pasteurisation isn't required.

Unpasteurised cheeses can be sold in Australia, providing they have followed other processes to ensure they don't carry harmful bacteria.

Raw milk can be sold in Australia for“cosmetic purposes”, but these must be clearly labelled as“not for human consumption”. You shouldn't drink cosmetic raw milk products.

Does raw milk contain more nutrients?

Influencers claim pasteurisation reduces the nutritional value of milk and that raw milk is more nutritious.

But these claims aren't supported by evidence. Pasteurisation has no impact on the protein quality or the content of minerals such as calcium in milk.

There may be very minor reductions in some heat-susceptible vitamins, but this doesn't impact the overall nutritional quality of the milk.

Does it help with allergies?

Some people claim consuming raw milk reduces the risk of cow's milk allergy and related health conditions such as asthma.

Cow's milk proteins can trigger an allergic immune reaction, typically seen in young infants who grow out of the allergy.

Read more: I think my child has outgrown their food allergy. How can I be sure?

But there is no evidence raw milk reduces the risk of developing this allergy or other allergic conditions.

While growing up in a farming environment has been associated with a decreased risk of allergy and asthma in children, research indicates this is most likely due to a variety of environmental factors and not linked to consuming raw milk.

There is also a claim that raw milk alleviates the symptoms of lactose intolerance.

But research investigating the effect of raw milk on lactose intolerance found it failed to reduce the symptoms or mechanisms of lactose intolerance compared with pasteurised milk.

Raw milk contains lactose, just like pasteurised milk, and doesn't contain the enzyme (lactase) needed to digest lactose. So there is no evidence it would influence lactose intolerance.

What about the good bacteria?

Raw milk has also been claimed to be a source of good bacteria. But the level of potentially beneficial bacteria in raw cow's milk is quite low.

Beneficial bacteria, bifidobacteria, are usually found in high numbers in a cow's intestinal tract, so its presence in raw milk is typically an indication of faecal contamination.

The risks posed by the presence of harmful bacteria in raw milk outweigh any potential benefits from the possible presence of bifidobacteria.

Bottom line

There's no direct evidence for any of the claimed health benefits of raw milk but there is a risk of contracting a bacterial infection. Pasteurised milk is safe to drink and a good source of many important nutrients.

Read more: What's the difference between skim milk and light milk?