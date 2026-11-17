Senior Lecturer, Nutrition, Swinburne University of Technology

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Dr Margaret Murray is a Registered Nutritionist, Dietitian, and Senior Lecturer in Nutrition with the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University of Technology. She is the Course Director for the Bachelor of Nutrition and has a passion for authentic and engaging education. Margaret has a strong interest in science communication, with multiple media appearances across print media, television and radio, along with other public speaking engagements.

Margaret's research focusses on communicating evidence-based nutrition with the public. She is leading a research program aimed at improving the way we communicate nutrition information, specifically dietary guidelines, with young adults via social media. She is also interested in the way dietary guidelines are developed and communicated with the public more broadly.

Margaret also has expertise in investigating the health impacts of bioactive compounds in food for chronic disease prevention/health promotion. She has coordinated multiple human clinical research studies and is comfortable using both qualitative and quantitative research methods. Margaret thoroughly enjoys sharing her expertise in nutrition within academia and with the public.



2023–present Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology

2023–2023 Lecturer, Monash University

2019–2023 Research fellow, Monash University

2019–2023 Teaching Associate, Monash University 2014–2018 Research assistant, Monash University



2025 Swinburne University of Technology, Graduate Certificate of Learning and Teaching

2019 Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy

2014 Monash University, Bachelor of Nutrition (Honours) 2013 Monash University, Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics



Nutrition Society of Australia

Public Health Association of Australia Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships