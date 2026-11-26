MENAFN - The Conversation) For people in prison, reading can build confidence, provide a sense of achievement, offer imaginative escape and help maintain connections with family, other prisoners and the wider world.

In November 2026, half a million books were distributed across UK prisons in an ambitious initiative led by The Reading Agency. The programme comes towards the end the National Year of Reading 2026, a campaign to encourage people across the UK to rediscover reading for pleasure and make it part of everyday life.

It is a remarkable investment in reading. But getting books into prisons is only part of the challenge. How do we ensure people have the confidence, opportunity and choice to read them?

Our research has found that how people see themselves as readers can shape their engagement with books. If reading for pleasure is to become a lasting part of prison life, we need to understand these barriers and offer different ways to overcome them.

In focus groups with people in prison, we encountered complicated relationships with reading. Some participants were interested in books but lacked confidence in their abilities. Others struggled to see themselves as readers at all. Reading aloud or discussing a text in front of others could feel exposing, particularly for those uncertain about their skills.

The prison environment presents further challenges. Restricted movement, institutional routines and limited access to libraries can leave people with little control over what, when and how they read. An interest in books does not always translate into an opportunity to engage with them.

Group discussions and author visits can be valuable, but not everyone feels comfortable participating nor has permission to attend. For some, the freedom to read privately, reflect without scrutiny and progress at their own pace may be just as important.

Bringing the book club into the cell

These findings informed the development of the University of Hull's digital book club for readers and writers, launched earlier this year.

Delivered through in-cell technology that is available in more than 90 prisons across England and Wales, the book club is accessed via secure laptops. These allow prisoners to access preloaded reading materials and activities in their cells without requiring internet access, and offers an alternative to organised reading activities.

We designed guided reading and creative writing exercises at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. Questions invite readers to explore characters' decisions, consider different perspectives and develop their own interpretations. Creative exercises encourage them to imagine alternative storylines or draw connections with their own experiences, without requiring personal disclosure.

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Participation is voluntary for prisoners. Those who complete and submit their activities can receive a University of Hull certificate, offering recognition that may be meaningful for people who lack confidence in their reading and writing abilities.

The aim is not simply to provide electronic texts, but to create opportunities for independent literary engagement, reflection and creative expression. Readers can participate privately, without the pressure of a classroom or group discussion.

Why contemporary books matter

Developing the digital book club also raised another question: what books could people actually read? Choice matters, and reading for pleasure involves discovering different authors, genres and stories, including contemporary literature.

We wanted to move beyond the titles already in the public domain. So we approached The Reading Agency with a proposal to make its Quick Reads titles – which were already available digitally through our existing book club – free to people in prison.

Unbeknown to us, the charity was already planning a major initiative to mark 20 years of Quick Reads. Nearly half a million copies of 11 titles were to be distributed across UK prisons, supported by author events, workshops and National Prison Radio activities. The programme also had the backing of author Lee Child, the UK's first prison reading laureate.

Digital provision was not originally part of its plans, but The Reading Agency welcomed our proposal. As a result, four of the 11 Quick Reads in Prison titles are now available as ebooks, including one by Child, accompanied by our guided reading and creative writing activities.

This was made possible through the charity's willingness to embrace the proposal and the agreement of authors and publishers to license their work for secure digital use.

What began as a University of Hull project has now become a new element of a national reading initiative, demonstrating how research, reading organisations and the publishing industry can work together to widen access to contemporary literature.

The next chapter belongs to publishers

The four Quick Reads titles have been licensed for digital access for just six months. This is an important start, but it raises a wider question: why should access to contemporary literature in prisons be exceptional rather than commonplace?

We believe that books should not be a privilege to be earned, or reading an opportunity dependent on institutional routines. People in prison should be able to discover and enjoy literature as part of everyday life.

Digital books can help make this possible. They cannot replace physical books, libraries, reading groups or author visits, nor should they. Each offers something different. But in-cell access can reach people who might otherwise struggle to participate, allowing them to read independently and at a time that suits them.

Now publishers now have an opportunity to build on this progress by making more titles available for secure digital use and supporting longer licensing periods titles and a six-month licence should be the beginning, not the limit of our ambition.