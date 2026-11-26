Reader in Creative Writing, University of Hull

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Caroline Cauchi is a Reader in Creative Writing at the University of Hull and an internationally bestselling novelist. Her historical fiction includes 'Mrs Van Gogh', 'The Woman Who Went Over Niagara Falls in a Barrel' and 'Daughter of the Titanic' (HarperCollins). Writing also as Caroline Smailes, she is the author of experimental fiction including 'The Drowning of Arthur Braxton', adapted into an award-winning feature film which premiered at Raindance Film Festival in 2021.

Her research and creative practice explore storytelling, public memory, identity, reading for pleasure and the afterlives of historical events. At the University of Hull, she also co-leads a digitally delivered Book Club for Readers and Writers operating across more than ninety prisons in England and Wales, researching adult reading re-engagement and reading for pleasure in custodial settings.

2023–present Reader in Creative Writing, University of Hull

2022 Liverpool John Moores, PhD

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