MENAFN - The Conversation) Sheep are more than livestock for many African households. They provide meat, generate income and can serve as savings or financial security. Compared with larger livestock, sheep have more young, at shorter intervals, and generally require less capital to farm.

Africa also has a wide variety of sheep breeds that have evolved to cope with local environmental conditions, including low rainfall, high temperatures, droughts and limited grazing.

Yet having well-adapted animals does not automatically translate into high productivity. How farmers manage breeding and choose the animals that produce the next generation is one part of the equation. This is what we study as livestock breeding and genetics researchers.

In South Africa, the sheep industry comprises two main production sectors: commercial and smallholder farming systems.

Commercial sheep farmers own a substantial proportion of the national sheep population and contribute significantly to domestic meat production and wool exports. Through using improved and exotic breeds, structured breeding programmes, and the selection of animals for desirable traits, commercial farmers have generally achieved higher levels of productivity.

In contrast, smallholder sheep farmers typically keep smaller flocks and operate with constrained resources. They tend to have limited access to improved breeding resources, veterinary services, supplementary feeds and formal extension support. Their sheep are primarily kept for household subsistence. Meat and wool products also supply informal and formal markets. Consequently, sheep productivity in smallholder production systems often remains lower than commercial systems.

In a recent study, we set out to identify the breeding practices and trait preferences of smallholder sheep farmers in two villages in Limpopo province, to understand more about the reasons for their lower productivity. The study collected data from 70 farmers in the two villages.

The results showed that farmers practised uncontrolled sheep breeding, rather than choosing which males could mate with which females. Breeding commonly occurred without any planned mating system.

Farmers were missing some useful information that could help them achieve their breeding objectives.

Scientific breeding approaches can complement farmers' experience and knowledge of their local environments. This includes focusing on factors more likely to affect long-term flock productivity. For example, for rams, anatomy traits such as scrotal size and circumference and live-weight matter. These measurements help identify rams with good reproductive potential, support the selection of fertile breeding males and improve flock reproductive efficiency. For ewes, udder size and shape matter. These characteristics help identify ewes with good maternal ability, milk production potential and the capacity to raise healthy lambs.

The findings in our Limpopo research mirrored the results from a systematic review we were involved in previously. The review examined research on sheep farmers' breeding objectives, practices and selection criteria in other African countries. Studies from Ethiopia, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Somaliland, Senegal and Botswana showed that in these settings too, uncontrolled mating was common, and farmers often obtained breeding rams from their own flocks and the neighbourhood.

The findings from both studies could guide interventions such as setting up sustainable community-based breeding schemes to improve sheep production. If farmers, researchers and extension services work together, relatively small changes in selection and mating decisions could contribute to more productive and sustainable flocks.

Sheep farming in Limpopo

Many of the 70 sheep farmers in the South African study had formal employment, as well as keeping animals. Their villages, Makurung and Lenting, are not far from the urban area of Lebowakgomo.

Only households keeping at least five sheep were interviewed as they were considered potential sheep breeders. The majority had 6-10 years of sheep farming experience. They mostly kept the Dorper breed of sheep, or a mixture of Dorper and Meatmaster. Both breeds were developed in South Africa for local conditions: hot and dry, with limited grazing.

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In our sample, 48.8% of farmers reported savings or investment and meat production as their purposes for keeping sheep. They didn't aim to produce milk or wool.

Most strikingly, 90% practised uncontrolled mating.

Farmers nevertheless had clear ideas about what made a good breeding animal. For breeding males, mating ability and body size were the preferred traits, followed by growth rate. For breeding females, ability to produce twin lambs ranked highest, followed by mothering ability and lambing interval. These preferences make practical sense: farmers want animals that can reproduce, raise offspring and contribute to flock growth.

But selection based mainly on these traits may miss important information. Our study recommends that farmers also pay attention to reproductive anatomy when selecting breeding animals. For females, udder size and shape, and teat size and placement deserve attention. For males, scrotal size and circumference, and testicular development, size and weight can provide additional information when assessing breeding potential.

These considerations should complement, rather than replace, the selection of locally adapted sheep.

The African review found that indigenous sheep have important adaptive potential, and that their productivity can be enhanced through genetic improvement by selection. The goal should be to make better breeding decisions while retaining characteristics that allow animals to perform under local conditions.

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One practical way to achieve this is through community-based breeding programmes. In simple terms, farmers in the same community can work together, with researchers and agricultural extension workers, to agree on the traits that matter most for their production goals. They can identify superior breeding males and use them across participating flocks, while unsuitable males are prevented from breeding.

This can make genetic improvement more accessible to smallholder farmers and reduce the need for every farmer to make breeding decisions alone.

Informed decisions about breeding

Improving sheep production in Africa is not only about having more animals. It is also about making more informed decisions about which animals become the parents of the next generation.

Choosing them could help turn the continent's valuable and locally adapted sheep resources into more productive flocks and stronger livelihoods.

Abigail Mmapaseka Phaladi is pursuing a PhD in Animal Breeding and Genetics at the University of Limpopo. The work presented in this study formed part of her master's research project.

Stanley Mogashoa is a livestock specialist at the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. During the data collection period, he was an agricultural advisor at the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.