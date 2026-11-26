Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics, University of Limpopo

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Thobela Louis Tyasi is a C2-rated researcher and Full Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics at the University of Limpopo, South Africa. He graduated in Animal Genetics, Breeding and Reproduction at Jilin Agricultural University in China. His research focuses on Animal Breeding and Genetics, with the focus in indigenous livestock genetic resources, sustainable livestock production, and climate resilience. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals and supervises postgraduate students at honours, masters and doctoral levels. His work promotes the conservation and sustainable utilisation of Africa's indigenous livestock genetic resources for food security and resilient livelihoods.

–present Dr, University of Limpopo

2018 Jilin Agricultural University, China, Animal Genetics, Breeding and Reproduction

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