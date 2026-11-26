MENAFN - The Conversation) Weight-loss drugs are helping people to lose substantial amounts of weight and improve their health. However, this weight and body fat loss can also be accompanied by a loss of muscle and strength.

A new landmark study now shows that doing strength training while taking weight loss drugs can help.

Weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy can have substantial health benefits. Alongside large reductions in body weight and body fat, they can also help people who are overweight and have heart disease to improve blood pressure, blood glucose and blood cholesterol levels, and lower the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

However, as these drugs become more widely used, it's important to consider whether solving one health problem could contribute to another.

The weight lost when taking these drugs includes some lean tissue – including muscle. There are several reasons for this.

Weight-loss drugs work by suppressing appetite and reducing food intake. When food intake falls, the body adapts to having fewer resources available and slows the production of new muscle.

Eating less food often means you're consuming less protein overall. This means your body has less supply of the essential building blocks it needs to make new muscle. As body weight falls, every day movements place less load on the muscles which reduces the stimulus needed to maintain them.

Together, all of this leads to muscle loss. And this loss of muscle may have consequences for strength and independence.

Muscle strength helps you do everyday activities such as climbing the stairs, carrying shopping, getting out of a chair and steadying your body during a stumble.

The concern with weight-loss treatment is that substantial losses of muscle and strength could take people closer to a threshold below which they struggle to function independently and are at an increased risk of falls. This is of particular concern for older adults, since people already naturally tend to lose muscle and strength as we age.

Maintaining muscle

This recent trial involved 120 adults in Australia aged 50-70 years who were overweight or obese and did not exercise often. Everyone received the weight loss drug therapy (specifically tirzepatide – also known as Mounjaro) for 40 weeks.

The researchers then randomly assigned participants to either carry on with their usual levels of activity or do three strength training sessions each week. The training progressed slowly. Participants started with lighter exercises to learn the safe movements before increasing the challenge of performing each exercise. The sessions were also supervised by a qualified clinical exercise physiologist.

Both groups lost a large amount of weight (about 22kg on average) and body fat (about 17kg) during the 40-week period. They also saw similar improvements in their blood pressure, blood glucose and blood cholesterol levels.

Both groups lost some lean soft tissue (including muscle) but strength training offset some of this. The non-strength training group lost 4.7kg of lean tissue, while the strength training group only lost 3.6kg.

Strength was tested in both groups. The test involved straightening the knee against resistance (a knee extension exercise). People who just continued their normal activities could lift about 4kg less by the end of the study. But those who did the strength training throughout could lift 6kg more. The same pattern was found for two tests of upper body strength.

So despite losing some muscle, the exercise group got much stronger.

No specific dietary advice was given to the groups, other than to maintain protein intake. So this effect appears to be wholly down to the strength training.

The improvement in strength is probably explained by the strength training both preserving the amount of muscle and at the same time improving the quality of that muscle.

Strength training and weight loss

The study shows that doing strength training while taking a weight-loss drug can help people maintain muscle and improve strength.

For those who want to give strength training a try, aim to do two or three strength-focused sessions each week. Start with a light or moderate effort and build up gradually.

In the study, the first eight weeks were spent developing the correct technique and getting accustomed to exercise before the difficulty was gradually increased. Follow that principle by starting with manageable body weight exercises or using light resistance bands.

Build towards doing two sets of eight to 12 repetitions of each exercise, where the final couple of repetitions feel challenging. You should aim to do eight to ten different exercises in each session. Try to include lower body exercises (such as a body weight squat or a calf raise) and upper body exercises (such as a wall push up or a lat pull down using a resistance band). If eight to ten exercises per session feels daunting, then it's fine to start with four to six exercises and build up over time. Be sure to pick exercises you enjoy doing.

As you get more confident and body weight exercises start to feel easier, you can gradually add more resistance. Just remember to keep good technique.

Strength training can help you maintain the muscle strength you need to move well and stay independent throughout ageing. These new findings further highlight the benefit it can have during weight-loss treatment by protecting muscle.