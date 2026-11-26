Senior Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology / AHCS registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist, Swansea University

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I am a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology at Swansea University and a registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist with the Academy of Healthcare Sciences. I graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh in 2010, and subsequently completed my PhD at The University of Bath (2010-2015) under the supervision of Dr Niels Vollaard and Prof Dylan Thompson. I joined Swansea University in October 2017, after 3-years working as a Lecturer in Exercise and Health at Ulster University in Northern Ireland (2014-2017).

My research examines the integrative physiology of exercise and nutrition, but with a primary focus on the health benefits of novel exercise interventions such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and isometric exercise. I conduct both basic and applied studies, which aim to develop and optimise exercise interventions for sedentary or clinical populations, both from the perspective of improving key health markers, but also for removing important barriers to exercise adherence.

Areas of Expertise:

Exercise Physiology

High Intensity Interval Training

Isometric Exercise Training

Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health

Training Adaptations

Individual Variability in Response

–present Lecturer in exercise and health, University of Ulster

Experience