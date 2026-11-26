MENAFN - The Conversation) Salary negotiations can feel like a bit of a game, but new UK legislation may change the rules. Under draft government plans, employers will be required to publish the salary range for any job advertised.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has promised a legal requirement for pay transparency in job adverts. There have also been proposals for equal pay reforms for those with disabilities or of an ethnic minority.

However, the Equality and Human Rights Commission is going further. It is urging governments to prevent employers from asking candidates about their existing salaries or expectations.

Recruitment is a game played on a very uneven playing field. Hiring the wrong recruit can be expensive and time consuming. But the toll placed on someone who finds themselves in the wrong job can be deep and enduring, potentially damaging their physical and mental health, work engagement, job satisfaction, and diminishing their confidence in their own abilities.

Employers have traditionally used previous earnings as a benchmark or indication of the salary a candidate would be prepared to accept. It's also a proxy for their value – assuming that we are all worth what other people have decided to pay us.

From a potential employer's perspective, a candidate's high previous salary is understood as a sign of“latent quality”. This means it's an indication of hidden abilities and skills that might not have been revealed at the interview.

Candidates can, of course, refuse to disclose their salary, but even that comes at a cost. It could give the impression that they are less skilled and have fewer alternative options. Gender stereotypes lead recruiters to believe that men are more comfortable discussing money, so they are viewed with more suspicion if reluctant to disclose their current earnings.

Questions about salary expectations can also be tricky for candidates to manage. Opt too low and you risk being offered a lower starting salary. Too high and you reduce your chances of a job offer. Evidence suggests that a collaborative approach and a precise starting bid seem to serve candidates well in their salary negotiations. For example, asking for £34,575 works better than £35,000.

Making salaries fairer for all

Much of the gender pay gap can be traced back to starting salaries. The explanations for this are complex, but include the anchoring effects of the salaries that recruiters expect to pay. This includes lower initial rates for female candidates, and the salaries that candidates feel able to ask for: men are more likely to negotiate hard when it comes to their starting salary, and employers are more likely to concede to their demands.

A similar story is seen with ethnicity. Certain groups – for example Black candidates and those from south-east and east Asia – seem to come out of negotiations with a worse deal. Racial and gender stereotypes can influence both candidates' and recruiters' behaviour.

The current system of anchoring future salaries to previous salaries perpetuates discrimination, allowing people who hold privilege to cling on to an early advantage throughout their careers. Differences in starting salaries endure for years and it's estimated that two thirds of the steady-state gender pay gap in the UK – meaning the wage gap that would occur if employment levels were constant and steady, rather than fluctuating as they do now – can be traced back to gender differences in starting salaries.

Furthermore, job adverts are not always an accurate reflection of what the role entails. They're designed to sell the job to prospective employees. AI-curated job adverts are beginning to sound similar, making it ever harder for a candidate to work out whether they would actually like the job.

Typical AI-generated job adverts are often vague and are full of corporate buzzwords, leaving the potential candidate unsure about what the employer is looking for.

Job descriptions often reflect an idealised account of the role. They are generally written from the perspective of the employer rather than employee. For this reason, they can be light on the day-to-day realities.

Employers might offer interview candidates the chance to ask questions, but this is generally just an extension of the selection process. All parties are aware that this is not the time for an honest conversation.

Experiences vary, but candidates often have little more than a job advert and a single interview to go on. Ultimately this may well backfire for the employer. The organisation might find themselves with the“best” candidate on paper. But if they have missold the job, or misrepresented the organisation, it can lead to unrealistically high employee expectations, lower job satisfaction and a higher chance that their new recruit will quit their job.

“Realistic job previews”, where employers give an honest account of what the job is actually like, have been shown to have a positive impact on employers' ability to recruit and retain good candidates. Studies have shown that when employees are invited to talk to candidates honestly about the job and the organisation, and are open about the challenges and stresses, potential recruits feel more positive about the integrity of the employer. Their expectations of the role are also more realistic, and they end up performing better and wanting to stay with the new organisation.

Staff turnover is an expensive business. Annual employee turnover across the UK is 34% on average. The cost of replacing each employee earning £25,000 or more is approximately £30,614 for the employer. Any improvements that can be made to the selection process to ensure that new hires are in it for the long haul could reap significant financial rewards.

The plans to increase transparency in salary negotiations feel like a step in the right direction, but providing an accurate description of the job shouldn't be hailed as a radical approach. Job selection is the start of an ongoing relationship which is bound to be more successful if it starts with more transparency and collaboration.