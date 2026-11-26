Professor of Organisational Psychology, City St George's, University of London

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Julia specialises in the development of individuals within their careers, and teaches career development, coaching psychology and learning and training. Her research interests are in career decision making, the career paths of those facing particular barriers, and the integration of career theory and coaching practice.

Julia is a Chartered Psychologist, a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, a full member of the BPS's Division of Occupational Psychology and a Fellow of the National Institute of Career Education and Counselling.