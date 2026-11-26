MENAFN - The Conversation) We're becoming used to seeing records being broken whenever we look at data telling us about Earth's climate.

Whether it's the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, heat in the ocean or shrinking sea ice around the poles, the signs of human-caused climate change are all around us.

But this week, we're witnessing another type of record being set. The planet as a whole is enduring a stretch of unprecedented heat. Global temperatures are much warmer than normal, at more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

One contributor is the current supersized El Niño, a phenomenon that drives variations in temperature, rainfall and winds across the globe.

But make no mistake, the worrying record being set this week has humanity's fingerprints on it, too.

Which records are being broken?

Since November 20, the daily average temperature over Earth's surface has hit record highs compared to historical averages.

On November 23, the world's average surface air temperature was a full 1.34°C above 1991-2020 averages for this time of year. That's the largest positive gap on record.

Prior to this burst of intense warmth, the record was 1.15°C above average in November 2023. Breaking this kind of record by almost 0.2°C may not sound like a big deal but, given this is a global average, it's a concerning jump. It means the planet's surface has a lot of extra heat.

Climate scientists sometimes look at the years between 1850-1900 as a proxy for a pre-industrial climate. Under the Paris Agreement, the international treaty to cut emissions, we're aiming to keep global warming under 1.5°C relative to pre-industrial levels. But this past week, the global average temperature has sat more than 2°C above what would be typical for that 1850-1900 period.

The Paris Agreement focuses on long-term averages, so these new records don't necessarily mean we have failed to meet our climate action goals.

However, the world is currently on track to surpass 1.5°C global warming and“overshoot” this threshold as early as 2030.

Read more: The world will soon shoot past 1.5°C. What does this mean?

Hottest on record?

These new records are for the global average temperature“anomaly”. This metric reflects how much temperatures vary from normal and is relative to this time of year. For example, the November 23 temperature value is compared with other November 23 temperatures from previous years.

When we look at absolute global average temperatures, we see higher figures during the northern hemisphere summer than the southern hemisphere summer. Global average temperatures typically peak in July. This is largely because the land warms up more quickly than the ocean in response to the radiation from the sun. There is more land north of the equator, so during the northern hemisphere summer, the global average temperature is higher.

Read more: Global temperature rises in steps – here's why we can expect a steep climb this year and next

Is this all down to El Niño?

The global average temperature varies from year to year, week to week and even day to day. Recent research has shown spikes in global average temperatures in the northern hemisphere summer are related to unusual warmth in Antarctica. These surges are also often preceded by atmospheric rivers, or large bands of moisture being transported in the air, especially over the Southern Ocean.

When we look at the pattern of recent temperature anomalies worldwide, unusual heat is affecting parts of Siberia and eastern North America. On global temperature maps, there is generally more orange than blue – more places are sitting above the 1991-2020 average temperatures than below.

The other apparent driver of these abnormal temperatures is a record-shattering El Niño. Data suggests a large area of above-average air temperatures is hovering over the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. This indicates the presence of a major El Niño.

An El Niño raises the global average temperature by moving warm water across much of the surface of the world's biggest ocean – the Pacific. During major El Niños, we also see a higher chance of heat in some land areas, including Australia and Indonesia. This extra warmth also hikes up global average temperatures.

Read more: A record-shattering El Niño is almost here. Here's what that means for the world's weather

More records on the way

The ongoing El Niño is one reason we're seeing such abnormal global temperatures. But there is no doubt the magnitude of these anomalies is driven by human activities, notably our failure to curb fossil fuel emissions.

While El Niño events can increase global average temperatures by tenths of a degree, humanity's cumulative emissions have already warmed the planet by almost 1.5°C.

Worse still, global greenhouse gas emissions have been rising, further accelerating global warming. Recent research suggests global emissions may have peaked in 2026. While this is a positive step if confirmed, peaking isn't the same as entering the steep emissions cuts we need.

Overall, this current bout of temperature records is unlikely to be the last. This year may well be the world's hottest year on record, with 2027 likely to be even hotter.

Perhaps ironically, climate scientists began noticing these new temperature anomalies just as negotiations at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey (Türkiye) were falling apart.

But whether or not countries acknowledge the destructive effects of fossil fuels doesn't change what must happen next. Only through large-scale decarbonisation and drastic emissions cuts can we limit lasting damage to our rapidly warming planet.

Read more: What it was like to watch crucial COP climate talks fall apart at the last minute