Andrew King
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- ARC Future Fellow and Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
I'm a climate scientist at the University of Melbourne interested in climate extremes, climate change and variability, climate projections, and seasonal prediction.Experience
- 2014–present Research fellow, University of Melbourne
- 2014 University of New South Wales, PhD Climate Science 2011 University of Reading, M.Met. Meteorology
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