MENAFN - The Conversation) The first meeting of Labor's national campaign committee, held on Monday this week, can be seen as a marker. Halfway through the parliamentary term the party is, in effect, moving into election mode.

In recent months the government has spent a lot of its stock of political capital – probably more than it would have anticipated a year ago. The 2026 budget met calls from its base for reform in the“Labor” tradition, with changes that moved a greater share of the tax burden onto assets. But it was more unpopular than some in the government might have expected.

In the coming year and a half, Labor is unlikely to be so adventurous. With its vote in the doldrums and the prime minister deeply unpopular, it needs to regrow its capital – and to do this in what is shaping as a vastly different climate from 2025, when it turned the tables so adroitly on the Coalition.

One Nation is now looming as a political threat to Labor, as well as to the Coalition. The economy is a millstone for the government. Outside Australia's borders, the actions – negative or positive – of an unpredictable American president, wounded by the US midterm election rout but still wielding vast power, will have their impact.

Recent weeks have seen worsening economic news: another interest rate rise early this month, a climb in unemployment last week, higher inflation this week.

Various possible economic scenarios loom as Labor contemplates 2027–28, driven in large part by factors beyond the government's control.

At worst, the economy goes into recession. This is not predicted by either Treasury or the Reserve Bank, but feared by an increasing number of economists.

The second scenario would see the economy bump along about where things are, with voters financially squeezed and angsty, real wages barely moving, but overall growth still positive.

The third scenario would have 2028 in a happier place economically, with inflation under control, interest rates somewhat lower, and real wages perking up. That's the sweet spot Labor desperately hopes for.

When Labor's national executive meets next week, it will canvass the economic outlook. But also, with an eye to the election, it will look to the timetables of its state branches for preselecting candidates for the election.

On every indication, that election, due by May 2028, will be around the normal time. Barring something extraordinary, there is no credible argument for an election next year. That would be poking a very grumpy electorate in the eye – a pretty foolish thing to do.

Preselections can have implications up the chain of government.

Any ministers who intend to retire usually (though not always) signal their plans at that time. The prime minister then decides whether they step down from the ministry immediately – leading to a big or small reshuffle – or stay on the frontbench for the rest of the term.

Those tapping on the ministerial door or aspiring for a higher place in the ministry have a particular interest in possible retirements. The rumour mill has thrown up some surprising names, including Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Education Minister Jason Clare. But when asked this week, both declared firmly they intend to run again.

Perhaps inevitably, speculation has recently arisen about whether Anthony Albanese might hand over the leadership before the election rather than go into another term. At a news conference this week, he was asked whether he had given any thought to his retirement from politics.“No,” he said.

The question was prompted by a speech made last week by former Minister Ed Husic, who has become a burr under the saddle for the PM.

Husic, addressing a Labor function in Goulburn, New South Wales, had said:“The prime minister has undoubtedly earned the right to choose when he will move from his position. But the point at which he does will matter.”

“It should be done at a time that allows a wider group of people to decide who should take up the mantle of leadership. That wider group should be you.” The choice of leader should not be“the stuff of a backroom deal,” Husic said. Because,“as much as we are choosing a leader, we are choosing a direction: signalling a way forward”.

Husic was making a sharp point about party processes (under the party rules, the rank and file have a 50% say in a contested ballot). His comment comes against speculation about Albanese grooming Mark Butler for the future leadership, whenever the succession occurs.

While Husic's comments did not directly suggest an early succession, it was inevitable they'd set off a hare.

At Labor's campaign committee meeting, One Nation was firmly in people's minds. Its trajectory, which will be tested this Saturday at the Victorian election and in March at the NSW one, was the big question hanging over both sides of politics as the final parliamentary week of the year was winding down. One Nation has the power to scare the major parties, but how far will its power to harm them stretch?

One Nation was centre stage on Thursday when South Australian Liberal Senator Leah Blyth, a shadow assistant minister, defected to it. It was a year after Barnaby Joyce took the same road from the Nationals. Who else might go, Coalition leaders Angus Taylor and Matt Canavan must be anxiously wondering.

Labor is not worried about any of its parliamentarians defecting, but it is fearful the party of grievance could lure a growing number of its voters, in times when things are so bad. Indeed, the polls show it is already doing so.

Government and opposition have ended this parliamentary year with a mix of political emotions. The government is shaken by the tanking economy, but in this last week, has had a flurry of success on legislation, with green lights for its digital duty of care regime, the tax crackdown on trusts, its gas reservation scheme, and (in part) its savings in the health insurance rebate.

The opposition spectacularly lost a senator, but could see a glimmer of hope in the polls, and looked forward to a morale-boosting result in the Victorian election.

As for One Nation, 2026 has either been Pauline Hanson's high point, or the prelude to something bigger.