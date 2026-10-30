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Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan


Date: 2026-10-30 02:10:23

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Profile Articles

Michelle Grattan is one of Australia's most respected political journalists. She has been a member of the Canberra parliamentary press gallery for more than 40 years, during which time she has covered all the most significant stories in Australian politics.

She was the former editor of The Canberra Times, was Political Editor of The Age and has been with the Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Michelle currently has a dual role with an academic position at the University of Canberra and as Associate Editor (Politics) and Chief Political Correspondent at The Conversation.

In her role at the University of Canberra, Michelle is teaching, working on research projects in politics and political communication, as well as providing public commentary and strategic advice.

She is the author, co-author and editor of several books and was made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2004 for her long and distinguished service to Australian journalism.

Experience
  • 2013–present Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Education
  • 1965 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Arts (honours)
Honours

Order of Australia


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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