MENAFN - The Conversation) Furious Liberals have unleashed on South Australian senator Leah Blyth, who has defected to One Nation. They have accused her of an ambush and being driven by an attempt to protect her Senate seat.

The defection of Blyth, who had been assistant shadow minister for defence infrastructure, came as a complete shock to colleagues. Liberal deputy leader Jane Hume said she learned of it in the media. Opposition leader Angus Taylor also found out from the media.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said Blyth had made the approach for the move.

Blyth, who filled a casual Senate vacancy early last year, said she had made her decision alone, without speaking to any of her Coalition colleagues.“I feel as though the Liberal Party left me,” she said. The party had abandoned its own values, she said.

Her defection, an obvious blow for Taylor, comes right at the end of the parliamentary year and just before the Victorian election which will test One Nation's support.

A former president of the South Australian Liberals, Blyth had a major fallout with current state president, hardline right winger Alex Antic, whose group she was originally part of.

She would not have been put in a winnable position for the 2028 election, for which three current senators were competing for spots. On present numbers the Liberals would win at most two, and possibly only one SA Senate seat.

The SA party has long been rent by bitter factional fighting. Blyth said she had not felt safe in the party and that the SA division had employed security for her protection.

Federal Liberals questioned Blyth's motives, attacked the way she undertook her action and pointed to her lack of contribution as a Liberal.

Hume said:“"The fact that she feels that the Liberal Party doesn't reflect her views anymore is a surprise to all of us.

"It's certainly not something that she ever mentioned in the party room, but she wasn't a big contributor to the party room.”

Frontbencher Phil Thompson said Blyth had never mentioned her concerns in shadow ministry meetings.“She's not a One Nation person. She never has been,” he said.

Queensland Liberal Scott Buchholz, saying he had been surprised by her defection, added cuttingly,“I've just got to go and find out who she is now”.

Liberal federal president Tony Abbott said Blyth had joined One Nation after losing a vote within the Liberal Party:“This has got nothing whatsoever to do with principle, nothing whatsoever to do with the national interest. I think the public will see through what this is,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.“

Appearing at a news conference with Blyth on Thursday morning, Hanson said she was a "true conservative”.

Barnaby Joyce, who defected to One Nation a year ago, said:“Leah is doing what so many Australians are doing – they are changing their support”. He warned her she would get“curry” for her decision.

Blyth told the news conference:“I have made this decision because I believe that One Nation is the only party that is going to make the tough decisions and come up with those tough policy positions that are the best interests of all Australians.

"I believe that One Nation is the only party that has the track record, the consistency, the courage and the conviction to do what is right to get Australia heading in the right direction.”

She told News24 she had not been made any promises by One Nation. She also criticised that compromises had to be made inside the Liberal Party with the moderates.