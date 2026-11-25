MENAFN - The Conversation) Every year, almost 1500 people die on Australian roads, and around 65,000 are hospitalised. The annual social and economic costs of these crashes is an estimated $22-30 billion.

To improve road safety, governments try to motivate safe driving through a mix of fines and/or demerit points (penalties drivers accumulate that may lead to license suspension).

These penalties aim to make roads safer by punishing those who speed and deterring drivers from offending in the first place.

Our recent research – using Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads data – investigated whether fines or demerit point reductions impacted driver behaviour the most. During this study, we also learnt about a growing number of drivers selling their demerit points online to avoid license suspensions.

Fines vs. demerit points

Each state and territory government sets the levels of their penalties independently. Current fines for minor offences range from $100 in Western Australia to $345 in Queensland and $394 in the Australian Capital Territory.

In Queensland, there were around 800,000 speeding infringements in 2022-23, amounting to $332 million. Around 75% of the penalties come from“occasional” speedsters – those speeding once in three years. The other 25% comes from repeat offenders – drivers who might be at risk of license suspension through demerit point penalties.

Most speeding offences – 84% nationally and 86% in Queensland – are detected by cameras, which record the vehicle rather than the person behind the wheel.

Unlike a roadside police stop, where an officer can confirm who is driving, a camera notice is sent to the registered vehicle owner.

To make sure the penalty reaches the right person, there is a process that lets an owner who was not driving at the time transfer the fine, along with its demerit points, to the actual driver.

Each year, around 1.6% of all camera-issued fines in Queensland are transferred this way.

What our research found

Our research examined how fines and penalty points affected drivers' behaviours.

We evaluated the effects of a sharp penalty increase in Queensland in 2022, which was introduced as part of a statewide strategy to reduce the number of road deaths in the state to zero by 2050.

The strategy increased fines for all drivers. It also narrowed its lowest speeding tier (one demerit point) from 1-12km/h over the limit to 1-10km/h. Drivers caught speeding 11 or 12 km/h over the limit moved into the 11-20km/h bracket (rising from one to three demerit points). For these drivers, the risk of license suspension became substantially higher overnight, jumping from one to three demerit points.

We found drivers responded to the increased penalties in two ways:

receiving a higher penalty led to a decrease in subsequent offences. Interestingly, the effect is driven entirely by the rise in demerit points; higher fines did not affect drivers' behaviour. This suggests drivers are more concerned about possibly losing their licence than paying a larger fine drivers responded to the increase in demerit points by transferring more fines – most commonly when there was lower-quality photographic evidence, suggesting potential abuse of the system.

With the supposedly low-risk nomination process, drivers can be incentivised to transfer the liability to someone else.

Our research is backed up by a recent ABC report that uncovered a scheme where drivers sell their demerit points online to avoid license suspension. In one extreme case, a Queensland woman allegedly accumulated more than 1,000 demerit points through transfers, far beyond the 12-point limit that normally triggers a licence suspension, before being charged with fraud.

Ideas for making our roads safer

Queensland's reform shows demerit points can effectively reduce speeding. Other jurisdictions could benefit from a similar approach.

As policymakers consider strengthening these penalties, it will be important to watch for side effects, such as drivers falsely transferring their points to someone else, or extra pressure on people who depend on their car for work.

Making sure each penalty reaches the person who was actually driving is vital.

Beyond adjusting demerit points, governments have other tools to make speeding penalties both effective and fair.

Another idea is income-based fines, tied to drivers' salaries.

Fines can play an important role in discouraging speeding, but the same fine is much more damaging to a lower income driver.

Income-based fines, which link the penalty to what a driver earns, offer one way to address this: evidence suggests they can reduce speeding while spreading the burden more evenly.

Where to from here?

Australia's road toll is a major public health and safety issue and one which governments across the nation wrestle with constantly.

Any initiatives to combat dangerous driving are therefore welcomed, although our research suggests demerit points might move the needle more than other forms of punishments.

Authorities will just need to be wary if there's any unexpected consequences, including people selling their demerit points.