Associate professor, Deakin University

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Romain is an Associate Professor at Deakin University. Before that he has worked at the University of Sydney and New York University, Abu Dhabi. Romain's fields of interest are applied microeconomics and micro-econometrics. His research tests economic theories by identifying and exploiting natural experiments occurring in the field. His research has appeared in top economic journals such as the Economic Journal and the Review of Economics and Statistics.

His expertise is in exploiting natural experiments to identify causal relationships from naturally occurring field data. For instance, in recent work, he collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank to better understand the causal impact of "turning away" donors on their subsequent behaviour and on the general supply of blood products. This project exploits a discontinuity in blood donation's eligibility criteria to estimate the causal effect of a deferral on return behaviour.



2024–present Associate professor, Deakin University

2022–2024 Senior lecturer, Deakin University

2018–2022 Postdoctoral associate, New York University Abu Dhabi 2016–2018 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Sydney

2016 Queensland University of Technology, PhD

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