MENAFN - The Conversation) New Express Entry points reward Canadian experience in high-wage jobs. For internationally trained professionals facing licensing barriers, that experience can be difficult to obtain.

Consider two internationally educated nurses living in Canada. Both have years of clinical experience abroad and want to continue working in nursing.

One has obtained Canadian registration and spent the past year as a registered nurse. The other has worked as a personal support worker while navigating licensing requirements.

Under changes to Canada's Express Entry system that recently took effect, their Canadian work histories can produce significantly different immigration scores. The difference is not necessarily their expertise, but their access to Canadian professional employment.

This raises an important question: Is Canada selecting immigrants for the skills they possess or the opportunities they have already accessed?

Read more: My grandfather kept his rejected degree for 50 years. Decades later, Canada still deskills immigrants

What changed

Express Entry ranks candidates for Canada's main economic immigration programs using factors such as education, language proficiency and work experience. Candidates could already earn up to 80 points for Canadian work experience.

Now, at least one year of Canadian experience in a high-wage occupation adds 20, 40 or 70 points, depending on the occupation's median wage. A qualifying job offer can earn 50 to 100 points. Candidates receive whichever is higher, not both.

The classification reflects an occupation's typical earnings, not an individual's salary. Eligible experience must generally be gained in Canada within the past 10 years in qualifying occupations.

The federal government says the changes emphasize “factors linked to stronger economic outcomes.”. That rationale has merit. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) research on Express Entry labour-market outcomes found that immigrants with more Canadian work experience generally had higher employment incomes and wages after becoming permanent residents.

But Canadian experience is not equally accessible to everyone.

What the points actually measure

In regulated professions, licensing bodies determine whether qualifications earned abroad meet Canadian standards. Assessments, examinations and supervised practice can delay professional entry, leaving qualified professionals working below their training level.

Under the new system, that interim employment matters. Registered nurses qualify for an additional 40 points after a year of Canadian employment, while personal support workers are not on the high-wage list.

Both occupations can count toward existing Canadian work-experience points, but only registered nurses receive the additional high-wage bonus. Experience gained abroad, however extensive, receives no equivalent high-wage bonus beyond existing skill-transferability points.

The system therefore distinguishes workers partly by the occupations they can enter, reflecting both labour-market differences and potential barriers to professional recognition.

What my research shows

My research on Black internationally educated health professionals illustrates these barriers. In a mixed-methods study involving 132 participants in Canada and Nigeria, 65 per cent of respondents reported barriers to credential recognition.

In a related study of Nigerian health workers in Canada, 76 per cent participated in activities to acquire new professional credentials.

For many, obtaining Canadian professional recognition requires time and resources. During that transition, they may be unable to accumulate experience in the occupations the new points reward.

A policy that rewards Canadian occupational experience also inherits the conditions that determine who gets that experience.

Health-care recruitment difficulties

Canada has prioritized health-care workers through dedicated Express Entry categories and, since December 2025, a category for doctors. Yet the doctors' category requires Canadian work experience.

This creates tensions between attracting internationally trained professionals and rewarding those who have already gained Canadian professional experience.

The reforms don't eliminate recognition of foreign experience. However, they give an additional advantage to candidates whose qualifications have already translated into qualifying Canadian employment.

The professionals Canada seeks to attract may not always be those who benefit most from its new selection criteria.

For a country facing health-care staffing pressures, the distinction matters: recruiting internationally trained professionals does not guarantee that their skills will be used in the occupations where they are needed.

Read more: How the nursing shortage is affecting the health-care system, patients and nurses themselves

What Canada should measure

The changes may improve earnings among selected immigrants. But higher earnings alone doesn't necessarily mean the system has identified the most capable professionals. It could also indicate that the system increasingly selects people who have already overcome barriers to higher-paying Canadian employment.

IRCC should report invitation outcomes by occupation, particularly for regulated professions, and examine how internationally acquired qualifications influence selection outcomes.

Closer co-ordination between federal immigration selection and provincial professional licensing could also identify where qualified candidates encounter barriers.

Canada's immigration system should recognize more than who has already succeeded in its labour market. It should also recognize the expertise internationally trained professionals bring with them.