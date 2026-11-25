Sheri Adekola
- Sessional Instructor, Migration and Labour Markets, University of Guelph
Dr. Sheri Adekola is a professor, researcher and community leader specializing in migration, labour markets and equity in Canada. She holds a PhD in Human Geography and has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, adult learning and community development.
Her research explores skilled migration, brain waste, international students, and labour market integration, with a particular focus on credential recognition and workforce participation. Through both scholarship and practice, she works closely with newcomer and youth communities. Her expertise includes immigration policy, workforce development, higher education, and community engagement.Experience
- –present Sessional Instructor, University of Guelph
- 2017 Wilfrid Laurier University, PhD.
King Charles III Medal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment