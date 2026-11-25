Sessional Instructor, Migration and Labour Markets, University of Guelph

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Dr. Sheri Adekola is a professor, researcher and community leader specializing in migration, labour markets and equity in Canada. She holds a PhD in Human Geography and has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, adult learning and community development.

Her research explores skilled migration, brain waste, international students, and labour market integration, with a particular focus on credential recognition and workforce participation. Through both scholarship and practice, she works closely with newcomer and youth communities. Her expertise includes immigration policy, workforce development, higher education, and community engagement.

–present Sessional Instructor, University of Guelph

2017 Wilfrid Laurier University, PhD.

ExperienceEducationHonours

King Charles III Medal