MENAFN - The Conversation) The 600-kilometre Alpine Fault is one of New Zealand's largest earthquake hazards. In our new study, we used fibre optic cables to map the fault in unprecedented detail to show how future earthquakes might unfold.

The Alpine Fault runs the length of the Southern Alps and defines the boundary between the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates. It has been the focus of extensive geological, seismological and drilling investigations in recent years because it produces very large (magnitude 7-8) earthquakes about every 300 years.

With the most recent earthquake in 1717, scientists estimate there's a 75% chance of a large one in the next 50 years, with high odds it will be larger than magnitude 8.

In anticipation of that event, several research groups are working hard to understand how the Alpine Fault is being loaded prior to its next rupture and how its geometry and physical characteristics may affect an earthquake's propagation and the resulting ground shaking.

Our focus is on determining the fault's geometry and internal structure at scales much finer than can be studied using conventional seismometers, which are usually spaced tens of kilometres apart.

Instead we used a standard telecommunications cable to reveal the fault's internal detail. Our study shows the fault is not a single clean crack but rather a band of damaged rock about 200 metres wide.

Within it, we found six much narrower zones of more intensely crushed and sheared rock. We call these“cores” and think the most prominent core is where the fault slipped during recent large earthquakes.

This matters because an earthquake's size depends mainly on how much of the fault breaks. Understanding the fault's structure helps us work out how much could break at once, and how large the next big earthquake might be.

Lighting up the Alpine Fault

We send pulses of laser light down an optical fibre in a cable installed by telecommunications company Chorus near Haast. This turns the cable into a long line of sensitive earthquake sensors.

We used a technique called distributed acoustic sensing (DAS ). This records microscopic vibrations of the cable by measuring how each laser pulse is scattered by atomic-scale imperfections in the glass fibre.

Our measurements show seismic waves produced by nearby small earthquakes travel along the fault as distinctive energy pulses known as fault zone guided waves. The propagation of these waves along a fault is similar to how light travels along an optical fibre.

The fault zone guided waves we have recorded reveal the discrete cores, only about 10 metres wide, within the 200-metre zone of damaged rock.

Our observations suggest one of the cores extends continuously for about 180 kilometres along the Alpine Fault, from Martins Bay at least as far as Karangarua. While the fault bends and kinks at the surface, our new measurements imply that, deep underground, its main slip zone appears to be largely continuous.

Whether slip occurs on a single smooth surface, as our observations suggest, or on separate, discontinuous fault structures likely influences the extent and direction of rupture, and hence the ground shaking it produces.

Significantly, the most prominent core extends across a distinct change in the Alpine Fault's geometry near Martyr River. There the dipping geometry characteristic of the fault along much of the West Coast alters to a steeper, almost vertical geometry extending towards Milford Sound.

Earlier research suggests many past earthquakes have started or stopped near Martyr River.

Determining which factors control the start and end of an earthquake along the Alpine Fault, including whether slip occurs on a single, continuous surface or jumps between separate faults, is crucial to understanding the likely extent of future ruptures. This in turn determines the earthquake's overall magnitude and resulting ground shaking.

Another recent study used grooves scratched onto a fault plane, known as“slickenlines”, to show the Alpine Fault ruptured from south to north in the last large earthquake in 1717.

If a future Alpine Fault quake were to rupture in a south to north direction, it would cause higher-intensity shaking in the populated regions of Canterbury, Marlborough, Tasman and the northern West Coast. In contrast, a north to south rupture would propagate towards Fiordland, where fewer people live.

The DAS measurements we made at Haast enable us to describe the fine-scale internal structure of the Alpine Fault at depths relevant to earthquake nucleation and propagation. Together with other studies, we are building a clearer picture of how different sections of the fault are connected in locations where large earthquakes appear to preferentially start or stop.

Our observations will provide vital information for future models of rupture progression and the radiation of seismic energy that causes ground shaking. Understanding this will help New Zealand prepare for the hazard and the impacts of future Alpine Fault earthquakes.