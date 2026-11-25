I am a geophysicist working to understand the physics of earthquakes and other geophysical phenomena. I was born and grew up in Rotorua within sight, sound and smell of active volcanoes and geothermal systems, and I've been fascinated ever since about how the Earth works.

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