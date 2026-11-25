John Townend
- Professor of Geophysics, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
I am a geophysicist working to understand the physics of earthquakes and other geophysical phenomena. I was born and grew up in Rotorua within sight, sound and smell of active volcanoes and geothermal systems, and I've been fascinated ever since about how the Earth works.Experience
- –present Professor of Geophysics, Victoria University of Wellington
- 2007 Massey University, DipHum (Distinction) in Japanese 2003 Stanford University, PhD in Geophysics 1996 University of Otago, BSc (Hons., First Class) in Geology
- Geoscience Society of New Zealand Seismological Society of America American Geophysical Union
Fellow/Ahurei of the Royal Society Te Apārangi
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