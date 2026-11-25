MENAFN - The Conversation) Australia's labour market is going backwards. In October, 80,000 fewer Australians were in work than just two months before.

The rate of unemployment has risen rapidly, from 4.1% in January to a five-year high of 4.9%. That's the highest level since the end of the 2021 COVID shutdown.

And Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned this week in an economic speech to Parliament that“things might get a bit harder before they get easier”.

Times change, and sometimes quickly. In the boom labour market of the early 2020s, the lowest rate of unemployment since the mid-1970s was being celebrated. Now, only a couple of years later, we're debating the prospect of a recession.

All the signs of a jobs market in distress

As the job market weakens, more people are unemployed. It also becomes harder for anyone who is unemployed to find work.

That means being unemployed for longer, with a growing share of the labour force unemployed for 12 months or more. That proportion has risen from 0.7% in the post COVID recovery in 2023, to 1.1% in October this year.

There's another side effect of a tough jobs market. Job seekers can become discouraged and stop looking altogether, dropping out of the labour force. This is known as the“discouraged worker” effect.

As fewer people said they were looking for work, the participation rate fell in October from 66.8% to 66.6%. If that hadn't happened, the rate of unemployment would have been even higher: 5.1%.

Young people, who are trying to make the transition from education to work, are always worst affected by a downturn. In the boom of the early 2020s, the proportion of people aged 15 to 24 in employment was 66.7%. In October, it was down to 63.6%.

The impacts for young people are long lasting. Starting to look for work in a weak labour market has a scarring effect, causing a lower likelihood of being in work for the next five to ten years. Research published last month found that precarious employment when Australians are aged under 25 is associated with lower mental health in later years.

What is making employment fall?

All these official statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) paint a picture of the jobs market before a swathe of recent company announcements of retrenchments – Qantas, Canva, NAB, Bunnings and David Jones, among others. Those numbers will enter the ABS statistics in coming months.

ABS data do suggest a recent rise in retrenchments. However it may not be the main reason employment losses are happening.

When businesses want to shrink their workforces, there are two ways to do it. Laying off workers is one. The other is to pull back on new hiring, by not replacing workers who leave.

Usually, businesses will begin by slowing hiring. But when they want to make large reductions in workforce, that can only be done with retrenchments.

Are we heading for recession?

The rapid increase in the rate of unemployment since the start of 2026 is raising concerns about whether Australia might be entering a recession.

Fuel for these concerns is a forecasting tool known as the“Sahm recession indicator”.

It's named after former US Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm and is intended as an early warning indicator of possible recession by measuring rapid increases in unemployment.

The“Sahm indicator” tracks the average rate of unemployment in the most recent three months, compared to the minimum rate of unemployment in the past 12 months.

In the US, when the indicator is higher it suggests a greater likelihood the economy is in or about to be in recession.

In Australia, the Sahm indicator has peaked during every major downturn in employment since the start of the 1980s.

In October, it reached 0.68, after trending upwards throughout 2026. The increase has been interpreted as evidence Australia is heading for recession.

However, my own research suggests some caution is necessary. Looking at the period since the late 1970s, I find that when the Sahm indicator is between 0.5 and 1, as it is currently, there is a 10% to 25% chance the economy will move into recession.

That is not a strong forecast of a recession.

The Sahm indicator is certainly telling us Australia's labour market has weakened rapidly in recent months. Whether it is heading for recession is less likely.

How are RBA forecasts looking?

This month, in its November monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank forecast an unemployment rate of 4.7% for December.

That forecast now looks optimistic, at best. Only if the labour market suddenly reverses direction will it happen, and reversals don't happen often. The same can be said of the RBA's forecast of an unemployment rate of 4.9% at the end of 2027.

The RBA has persisted in its belief that Australia's labour market is“tight” as one justification for interest rate rises.

The central bank has two key objectives: to keep inflation low and stable, and at the same time ensure as many people in jobs as possible.

There are undoubtedly reasons for worrying about inflation. But the idea that a tight labour market is responsible for that inflation, meaning the full employment objective can be put aside, is becoming an impossible argument to make.