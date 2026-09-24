Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne

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Jeff Borland is Professor of Economics at the University of Melbourne. In 2010 he was Visiting Chair of Australian Studies at Harvard University, and he has also held visiting positions at ANU, University of Iowa and University of Wisconsin-Madison. His main research interests are the operation of labour markets in Australia, program and policy evaluation, economics of sport, and Australian economic history. He currently teaches subjects in Introductory Microeconomics, Australian Economic History, and World Economic History.

2001–present Professor of Economics, University of Melbourne

1988 Yale University, PhD

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