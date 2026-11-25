MENAFN - The Conversation) One Nation Victoria has promised to introduce an alternative system of school funding if it wins the state election on November 28.

It would be based on a“school voucher” system, which parents could use at the school of their choice.

There aren't currently enough details to understand how the party's school voucher proposal would work. But overseas examples offer a glimpse into what this could mean for Victorian schools.

How does the voucher system work?

One Nation Victoria candidate Colleen Harkin describes school vouchers as funding that follows the student, rather than the school:

This means the school receives the voucher payment when a student enrols in the school.

Another way to think about it is like a publicly funded scholarship, where the government hands a certain amount of money to parents that can only be put towards their child's tuition at a particular school.

The value of One Nation's voucher is not yet clear. It's also not known whether the voucher would cover partial or full tuition costs.

At the moment, individual students still technically receive taxpayer funding wherever they go to school. But it is paid directly to school administrators.

Pros and cons

While new to Australia, the debate over school vouchers has a long history overseas.

Several countries, such as Chile and the United States, have tried similar funding programs, which are sometimes called“school choice” approaches. Most experts agree a common feature of vouchers is it leads to increased competition between schools.

Advocates of school voucher programs say increased competition between schools encourages them to innovate. For example, by offering unique education programs as a drawcard for families. They also say it empowers parents to make the best decision for their child.

However, critics say increased competition undermines the purpose of schooling as a common good. They claim it takes funding from government schools, which typically serve students with more complex needs or who are from underprivileged backgrounds, and puts it towards private schools (as parents tend to view these schools as“better”).

Critics say this increases inequality and segregation, and can contribute to higher concentrations of poverty and opportunity.

Findings are mixed

Research on school voucher programs is mixed. Under the best possible conditions, only moderate improvements to student achievement have been found.

For instance, a major voucher program introduced in Washington DC in 2004, didn't increase students' maths results, but slightly increased reading results. However, the voucher program led to higher graduation rates.

In 2012, in the US state of Louisiana, some low- and middle-class families took part in a lottery voucher program to help send their children to local private schools. But students who used the vouchers showed worse maths and reading results compared to peers who didn't use vouchers. They also showed no difference in the likelihood of entering university.

How would it work here?

Without more detail from One Nation Victoria, we can only assume how vouchers might work in Victoria.

In other systems overseas, the voucher enables families to use public funds to attend private schools. This is because private schools receive little, if any, public funds in these countries.

But in Australia, non-government schools already receive public funding.

This is also based on the number of students they enrol. They receive additional funds for each student who has additional needs, such as students with disabilities or who come from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

So it's unclear what One Nation Victoria's proposal would actually change.

School choice in Australia

According to research, vouchers work best when families have real and meaningful choice.

So another important question is whether vouchers would enable real choice for students in Australia.

The current system in Australia is designed to expand school choice for families already. This is because there are many non-government schools that provide them with a wide set of options.

At the same time, even if families receive vouchers to increase school choice, they might not have alternative options for schools within driving distance, especially in regional or remote areas. And high performing schools might not have capacity to enrol additional students with vouchers.

In Australia, there are certainly disparities among schools in terms of the funds they have and the resources and opportunities they can provide. For example, voluntary contributions paid by parents, philanthropists and charity organisations contribute to an uneven distribution of resources. But there is no evidence school vouchers would solve this problem.

More detail is needed

If the aim is to support all students fairly, Victoria already has a starting point. The current funding system, developed from the original 2011 Gonski review, provides extra funding where students and schools need it most.

Victoria has agreed to fully fund public schools by 2034. Delivering that promise, and making sure the money reaches schools according to need, offers a clearer path to supporting every child than a voucher proposal whose details remain unclear.

Read more: Every Australian public school is now covered by a funding deal. Some states still face a long wait for all their money