Jessica is Principal Research Fellow within the Institute for Learning Sciences and Teacher Education at Australian Catholic University. Her research is primarily focused on education policy and accountability, particularly related to teacher quality, teacher education, and assessment. Before ACU, Jessica was an assistant professor of Educational Leadership at Kansas State University, USA and a classroom teacher of English/language arts prior to that.

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