MENAFN - The Conversation) Back in my early days as a dietitian, I used to hear about the miracle properties of celery.

The idea was that you used more energy from chomping and digesting celery than from the calories in celery.

So the very act of eating celery made you lose weight.

It probably sounded plausible as celery is a low-calorie food. One stalk of celery only contains about 4.3 calories (18 kilojoules).

Celery also takes a lot of chewing which added to its reputation as a“negative calorie” food.

So is there any truth to all this? And what do bearded dragon lizards have to do with it?

Can some foods really make you lose weight?

Calories (or kilojoules) refer to the amount of energy a certain food provides. Celery is an example of a non-starchy vegetable. Like other non-starchy vegetables, such as cucumber and capsicum, celery contains virtually no fat or protein, and very small amounts of carbohydrates.

Losing weight begins to occur when you are in negative calorie balance – that is, you use more during exercise or everyday activity than you eat.

Because eating fewer calories is a way to manage your weight, it is easy to see how low-calorie celery led to the negative-calorie theory.

How much does it cost to chew and digest food?

The total amount of energy your body burns every day is called the total energy expenditure.

That's made up of the:

resting metabolic rate, or the calories your body uses to keep you alive at rest, while fasting (that is, whenever you're not moving or eating) thermic effect of food, or the“cost” of digesting and absorbing nutrients cost of physical activity.

Let's focus on one of those that often confuses people – the thermic effect of food. This is not a“fixed calorie cost”. So we cannot say eating a stick of celery uses a certain number of calories. Rather, this thermic effect of food is a percentage of the total energy the food provides.

So a higher-calorie meal will cost more to process than a lower-calorie meal. As the thermic effect of food is expressed as a percentage of the total energy the food provides, you never burn more calories than you eat.

The thermic effect of food also accounts for a small part (about 10% ) of your total energy expenditure.

Physical activity can account for 15-50% of the total, depending on how active you are.

But the resting metabolic rate accounts for about 60-70%. In other words, the very act of keeping you alive – your brain working, your heart pumping, your core temperature stable, for example – is what uses the highest proportion of calories.

So many ideas about what makes us sick, or keeps us well, sound plausible. Early studies might sound promising. But then something gets twisted. In this series, we investigate how a grain of truth ends up as a common health myth. And we untangle what went wrong along the way.

What's the evidence?

One group of researchers tested the concept of“negative-calorie” food on the bearded dragon lizard. This isn't as strange as it sounds. This lizard has been used to study digestion as it processes foods in similar ways to mammals.

This research is posted online as a preprint. As far as I can tell, it has yet to be independently verified by other researchers and published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The lizards ate celery meals equal to 5% of their body weight. The researchers then measured the energy used for chewing and digestion as well the energy lost in their faeces and urine.

As expected, the lizards used energy to digest the celery. But they still gained at least 24% of the meals' energy overall.

I have only found one relevant study in humans, based on research presented to a conference in 2012. Researchers measured how many calories women used after eating 100 grams of celery. A large amount of the calories (86%) in celery was used to chew and digest it. But the women did not burn more calories that what was in the celery.

Together these studies show celery is not a negative-calorie food.

This myth is an example of the illusory truth effect. This is when repeated exposure to claims makes them seem more believable, even when scientific evidence proves otherwise.

Is celery a con, then?

Celery contains vitamins and minerals. Like all vegetables, it contains other nutrients with antioxidant, anti-cancer, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory activity. Celery also contains fibre.

An analysis of all trials looking at celery as a food or as a supplement found it may provide some benefits for high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. However, more studies are need to confirm this.

So, by all means, eat celery (and other low-calorie, non-starchy vegetables) in place of energy-dense, non-nutritious foods (such as ultra-processed snacks and drinks) to support a healthy weight.

But eating celery to give you“negative calories” won't help you magically lose weight.