Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, Adelaide University

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Associate Professor Evangeline Mantzioris is the Program Director of Human Nutrition at Adelaide University. Evangeline has been working as an Accredited Practising Dietitian for over 35 years with experience in undergraduate and post-graduate teaching, clinical dietetics, clinical teaching and private practice. Evangeline is on the Editorial Board of the Journal, Nutrition and Dietetics and she is also an Accredited Sports Dietitian.

Evangeline completed her Doctorate in the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. Evangeline's current research interests include the health effects of omega-3 fatty acids, the nutrition and environment nexus, and Mediterranean diets.



2018–present Program Director of Nutrition and Food Science, University of South Australia 2026–present Associate Professor & Program Director of Human Nutrition, Adelaide University



1997 Flinders University of South Australia, PhD

1990 Flinders University of South Australia, BND 1988 University of Adelaide, BSc

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