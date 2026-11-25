MENAFN - The Conversation) The Hillsborough disaster in 1989 ultimately claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans. In the weeks that followed, South Yorkshire Police reviewed its officers' written accounts before passing them to the official inquiry.

The Hillsborough Independent Panel later found that 164 statements had been substantially changed. In 116 of them, comments critical of the force were removed or altered. In 2021, two former officers and the force's solicitor were tried over those changes. The case collapsed. The judge ruled that the original inquiry wasn't a statutory one, and the police had no legal duty of candour there.

The public office (accountability) bill, known as the Hillsborough law, currently in the House of Lords, is meant to close that gap. Covering up to 1.9 million public servants, it would require authorities and officials to act with“candour, transparency and frankness” towards inquiries and investigations. Breaching that duty with the aim of obstructing them would be a crime. The bill also creates a new offence of misleading the public, with a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Honesty has been one of the seven principles of public life since 1995. Hillsborough shows what can happen when a moral duty may be ignored at little cost. But once honesty becomes a legal duty, someone has to decide what it requires. That's much harder than it sounds.

Honesty is more than not lying

Research on public health communication shows that official messages can fall short of honesty without anyone telling a lie. They might use true statements to create a false impression, which is known as paltering. For example, they can leave out the size of a benefit or the harms, strip out uncertainty, or present risks in whatever form looks most persuasive.

Imagine a council official is asked at an inquiry whether they were warned that a block of flats was unsafe. They reply:“I never received a report saying the building was unsafe.” That may be strictly true. But suppose they had received several emails from residents and a fire officer raising concerns about the building's fire doors. Nothing they said was false, yet the inquiry would come away with the wrong picture.

The Hillsborough statements fit the same pattern: the deception lay in what had been taken out.

The bill seems to accept this. Its test for“seriously improper” conduct refers to dishonesty“whether by means of falsehood, concealment, obfuscation or otherwise”. It says an“act” includes“an omission or a course of conduct”. And the duty of candour requires officials to correct“any errors or omissions” in what they have already told an inquiry.

But the bill uses the word“dishonesty” without defining it. Nor does it say what counts as“misleading”. That's important because the line is blurry.

Every statement leaves something out. The duty of candour asks officials to provide information that's“relevant to the inquiry or investigation”, but someone still has to decide what's relevant. Not every omission is a cover-up.

The problem grows when the evidence is incomplete or disputed. To show that someone misled others, a court needs something to compare their statement with. Should that be the truth as it later emerged, or the best understanding at the time? Early in a public health emergency, for example, officials often have to speak before the science is settled.

This is why the difference between misinformation and disinformation matters. Misinformation is false or misleading content shared without meaning to deceive, whereas disinformation is spread on purpose. An official may give an inaccurate account because they were wrongly briefed, or may not have realised a detail mattered. That's a failure, but not necessarily dishonesty.

Can honesty really be enforced through the law?

The bill deals with this through what lawyers call the“mental element” of an offence. To be guilty of misleading the public, officials must“act with the intention of misleading the public” or be“reckless as to whether their act will do so”. They must also“know, or ought to know, that their act is seriously improper”.

An act is only seriously improper if it“involved dishonesty that was significant or repeated” on a matter of significant public concern, caused or risked harm, and departed significantly from proper conduct.

This leaves courts with a hard task. Proving intent means piecing together what an official knew and believed at the time. Omissions are especially hard to prove. A prosecutor must show that the official had the information, understood that it mattered and chose not to share it.

Draw these boundaries too narrowly and the selective editing seen after Hillsborough could slip through again, because every sentence left in was technically true. Draw them too vaguely and officials may say less, hedge everything and send every statement through lawyers.

Criminal law also has to be clear enough for people to know in advance what's forbidden. Honesty is a tricky concept, so it's likely the Hillsborough law will be difficult to enforce.

The Hillsborough law already accepts that dishonesty can mean“concealment” or“obfuscation”, not just“falsehood”. What it doesn't yet do is say where honest selection ends and dishonest concealment begins. Peers still have a chance to fix this by defining“dishonesty” and“misleading” in the bill or its guidance.

For public servants bound by the law, there is a practical lesson.“Did I say anything false?” is the wrong question. A better one is:“Will the people I'm speaking to come away with an accurate picture?”