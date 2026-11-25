

Philosopher of Science and Public Policy, Hokkaido University

Honorary Research Associate, Bangor University Honorary Research Associate, University of Bristol

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Byron Hyde is a philosopher of science and public policy working on trust in and the trustworthiness of institutions. Alongside his research, he leads the medical ethics teaching at North Wales Medical School, holds a portfolio of charity trusteeships, and has been appointed by government ministers to independent roles within the Ministry of Justice and National Health Service. His work contributes to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions with downstream implications for Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Wellbeing and Sustainable Development Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities.



–present Philosopher of Science and Public Policy, Bangor University –present Bioethicist and Philosopher of Public Policy, University of Bristol



2026 Science Shouldn't Be Political, Journal of Academic Ethics:

2026 Political Polarization of Trust in Science, Public Understanding of Science:

2026 Paying Athletes Can Undermine Their Autonomy, Sport, Ethics & Philosophy: 2025 Lying Increases Trust in Science, Theory & Society:



2026 Japanese Philosophy of Science for Public Policy Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Japanese Government

2024 Strengthening Objectivity in Public Service Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Wellcome Trust 2023 Rethinking Conflicts of Interest Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Mangoletsi Trust



Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society (FRAS)

Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA)

Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute (FRAI) Member of the Royal Institution (MRi)

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