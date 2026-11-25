MENAFN - The Conversation) A television drama no longer needs a television-sized screen, or even a half-hour episode. Microdramas - serialized stories filmed vertically and delivered in episodes often lasting a minute or two - are becoming a growing part of the streaming business.

The format first took off in China, where producers condensed familiar soap opera plots - such as secret fortunes, time travel and long-awaited revenge - into episodes short enough to watch while waiting for a bus. The total amount of users of microdrama apps in China grew from 10 million to 400 million in three years.

Microdrama platforms have developed a distinctive business model that sets them apart from traditional TV. Viewers can watch a handful of episodes before having to purchase virtual coins, subscribe or watch advertisements to unlock more.

On DramaBox, for instance, viewers of Think Again! I'm the Hidden Boss Mom can watch the first 16 episodes free before paying for the remaining 36.

Read more: TikTok's popular microdramas shrink TV into bite-sized chunks

The model has helped create a fast-growing industry. Microdramas generated US$11 billion worldwide in 2025 and are estimated to earn about US$14 billion in 2026.

But the industry's growth does not guarantee profitability. Industry and shows that while production costs are lower, attracting audiences is expensive, competition is intensifying and regulation remains unpredictable.

How microdramas find their audiences

Microdramas primarily rely on two distribution strategies. The first uses short teaser clips on TikTok or Instagram to attract viewers to dedicated apps, such as ReelShort and DramaBox, where they then pay to watch complete series.

The second strategy involves distributing entire series through established video platforms, such as YouTube, where advertising revenue can support production. Microdramas generated more than 6.5 billion views on YouTube in the first half of 2026. YouTube has also introduced the ability to group shorts into seasons and episodes, making serialized viewing easier within the platform.

Other companies are trying to capitalize on existing audiences. In October, Tencent introduced Green Bubble, a free microdrama service integrated into its WeChat app. Users can discover series through search, links in a channel's video feed or a section highlighting what their friends are watching.

TikTok has also announced a partnership with a studio to produce microdramas. Its parent company, ByteDance, also operates Hongguo, a short-drama application that relies on algorithm-driven recommendations to attract viewers.

How the business model works

Microdrama platforms use several approaches to generate revenue. On DramaBox, viewers can subscribe, buy coins to unlock episodes or earn coins by watching ads. Green Bubble is free to watch and generates revenue through advertisements inserted into episodes.

The payment structure is central to the format. Unlike a cinema ticket that provides access to an entire film or a streaming subscription that unlocks a catalogue, microdrama apps can charge viewers at particular moments in a story, often at cliffhangers when they are asked to pay to find out what happens next.

This approach has raised consumer protection concerns. The consumer protection committee in the Chinese province of Jiangsu recorded 167,870 online complaints and other consumer-related reports concerning microdramas in the first half of 2024.

Complaints included unclear charging and refund policies, misleading payment arrangements and difficulties cancelling subscriptions. Its investigation also found that some platforms did not clearly disclose the total cost of watching a series. Older consumers were particularly vulnerable to repeated purchases.

Some companies are starting to use microdramas as advertising vehicles. American food company Bob Evans, for example, is releasing a 20-episode holiday series Christmas at Maple Hollow Inn through its own channels. Microdrama studio Pixie Studios integrates the company's products into the story.

High revenue doesn't mean bigger profits

Despite the market's growth, the economic longevity of the industry remains an issue. Attracting viewers can be expensive, even when producing the shows themselves costs relatively little.

FlexTV's parent company, Mega Matrix, reported that advertising expenses accounted for 43 per cent of its total revenue in the first half of 2026. Crazy Maple Studio, which runs ReelShort, nearly doubled its revenue in 2025 to 5.72 billion yuan, while its company-wide net loss was about 86 million yuan.

Production costs are comparatively low. American streaming company Mansa produces microdramas on budgets from US$100,000 to US$250,000 per series.

Low production costs allow producers to experiment with new ideas and take risks that would be difficult to justify with traditional TV budgets. But they also lower the barrier of entry for competitors, making it easier for rival studios to produce similar content.

Artificial intelligence could push production costs down further. Kunlun Tech, which owns DramaWave, estimates it can make a microdrama series with AI for under US$20,000, compared with $150,000 to $200,000 for a comparable series with human actors in dominant markets.

AI-generated productions are already making an impact, with more than 94 per cent of new microdramas in China this year being AI-generated. At the end of October, 86 of the 100 titles on Hongguo's trending chart were reportedly AI-made. As AI-generated content becomes more common, demand for some human performers and production workers will likely decline.

What may strain the business model

Hollywood studios and video platforms are feeling the pressure, and established streaming services and social platforms are increasingly adopting elements of the format.

Omdia found that microdrama apps generate more daily viewing time than the biggest streaming platforms. Disney+ has added a vertical clip feed, HBO Max has begun testing one and YouTube now encourages creators to publish vertical series.

Competition from established platforms could give microdramas access to larger audiences, but it also puts pressure on dedicated apps to differentiate their content and retain subscribers.

Regulation is another area of uncertainty, particularly in China. China's broadcast regulator recently launched a two-month campaign targeting eight types of content, including violent, sexually suggestive and wealth-flaunting material.

Platform content moderation is also being tested, as Hongguo faces a lawsuit over the alleged unauthorized use of actress Zhao Liying's likeness in AI-generated microdramas. Other alleged victims have said they are preparing legal action, so more disputes may follow.

Recent Chinese regulations on microdramas require platforms offering paid content to clearly disclose pricing information and prohibit the use of algorithms designed to encourage addictive behaviour or excessive spending.

In the United States, California requires businesses to obtain express consent to automatic renewal and lets customers who sign up online cancel online.

Though a cliffhanger can get someone to watch one more episode, the hard test will always come in the end. Will viewers open the app again on their own, or will the company have to place an advertisement to reach them again?