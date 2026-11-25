Weiqiang Wang
- Ph.D. Candidate, Faculty of Law, Université de Montréal
Present- Ph.D. candidate, Faculté de droit, Université de Montréal, Canada
Master of Laws (Thesis), Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China
Bachelor of Laws (Thesis) with a minor in Finance, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China
PRC Legal Professional Qualification Certificate
- –present Ph.D. Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Montreal, Université de Montréal
- Faculté de droit, Université de Montréal, Ph.D. candidate
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