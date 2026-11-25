Present- Ph.D. candidate, Faculté de droit, Université de Montréal, Canada Master of Laws (Thesis), Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China Bachelor of Laws (Thesis) with a minor in Finance, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China PRC Legal Professional Qualification Certificate

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