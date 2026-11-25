MENAFN - The Conversation) In Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), released on November 19, players can explore the streets of Vice City and the surrounding fictional US state of Leonida. The game's detailed environments reflect years of work to make digital experiences feel as close as possible to real life.

Aside from what hopefully amounts to great gameplay, this sort of realism is likely to be surprisingly useful in other fields. A US-German team of researchers has already used images from GTA 5 to help AI systems recognise roads, cars and buildings for technologies like self-driving cars. Because the game already contained data on the objects within it, the team were able to use this to label 25,000 images for training their AI system in just 49 hours. It would have taken several years to hand-label the same number of real photographs.

Many ways of benefiting from gaming technology relate to their engines, which are the software platforms used to build and run a game. GTA uses a proprietary engine developed by its maker Rockstar Games, but other prominent engines include Unity and Unreal Engine. These are helping everyone from engineers to designers to researchers to understand, test and interact with the real world in new ways.

One example comes from a project I worked on with colleagues exploring the diving tradition associated with Mostar's old bridge in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Using Unity, we created a reconstruction that allowed users to explore the site in virtual reality, hear from a local diver and even experience a simulated dive from the bridge. The aim was to help people who weren't familiar with Mostar to engage with this tradition and understand its significance.

That sense of being in a place also depends on what we hear. The way a voice echoesaround a church can convey something about its size and atmosphere. With colleagues, I have explored how to recreate the acoustics of historic buildings alongside their appearance.

This includes a case study of Panagia Angeloktisti, a Byzantine church in Cyprus. Our team used filtering techniques employed in game audio to recreate how sound behaves within a virtual space like this church. The sound appeared to be affected by the environment in which it was generated, like in a real building.

Yet creating a convincing digital simulation is only part of the challenge. Understanding how people interact with these experiences is just as important as building them.

During the Mostar project, we carried out user testing to see if participants used the virtual environment in the way we had expected. The results led us to change an aspect of the interface that helped users to move around in the virtual setting was a small adjustment, but it showed why researchers cannot assume people will interpret digital experiences as intended. Testing with real users remains essential.

The same principle applies in engineering and robotics. In a project with the UK-based visualisation engineer Marius Matulis, we trained an AI system to operate a virtual robot arm inside Unity, enabling the AI system to move objects around. We then linked the robot arm's movements to a physical, 3D-printed arm. The goal was to see whether skills learned by the AI in a digital environment could transfer to the physical world.

This approach is known as“sim-to-real” transfer. Researchers can repeat tasks and try different approaches in simulation before testing them on a real machine. Similar techniques have been used, for instance, to train drones to navigate unfamiliar environments, including forests and damaged buildings.

That said, the physical world rarely behaves exactly like a simulation. Sensors make errors, movements can be delayed and conditions change. Researchers call this the“reality gap”. Closing it means checking how a machine performs in the real world and improving the simulation where it falls short.

Creative decisions

Game technology is also transforming the creative industries. One example is Disney's The Mandalorian. The production used Unreal Engine to generate digital environments displayed on massive LED screens surrounding actors and physical sets. These included indoor and outdoor settings that might otherwise have entailed building expensive sets or extensive travel for location filming.

Filmmakers could see and work with these digital worlds during filming. This changed how scenes were lit, framed and planned, bringing technical and creative teams together earlier in the production process.

What connects these examples is the power of interactive simulation. Whether preserving cultural heritage, training robots or producing films, game technologies create environments where ideas can be explored, tested and refined, then put to work in the real world.

At Manchester Metropolitan University's school of digital arts (SODA), this is exactly the kind of work we're immersed in. As GTA 6 draws attention to what is possible in digital entertainment, these projects show why game technology matters elsewhere too. Its value lies in what we can do with the worlds we build, and how they help us understand and shape the world we live in.