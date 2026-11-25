Professor of Digital Arts, School of Digital Arts, Manchester Metropolitan University

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Professor Carlo Harvey is a creative technologist whose interdisciplinary work blends games, computer graphics, machine learning, acoustics, virtual production and immersive media. His research explores the boundaries of digital arts, from AI-driven interactive audio to real-time visualisation, virtual production, and cultural heritage reinterpretation through 3D scanning and digital garment reconstruction.

Carlo has led award-winning research and knowledge exchange projects, acknowledged by TIGA and Innovate UK, with partners across the creative industries, automotive sector, and cultural institutions. Notable projects include Fashion Police, a critically acclaimed digital heritage project reimagining 200 years of police uniform history and a EPSRC project, PSi, with Jaguar Land Rover focused on graphics and acoustics for industrial analysis. He is also known for his work an Epic Games MegaGrant for Accession, which has influenced how users with physical impairments access and interface with game engines such as Unreal.

A former Department Lead and Course Leader across games, music, and sound disciplines, Carlo has played a key role in curriculum innovation, research leadership, and academic mentorship. He has developed strategic skills bootcamps and internal frameworks that align student experience with industry standards, while supporting early-career researchers to grow impactful, cross-disciplinary practice.

Carlo is a passionate advocate for digital inclusion, creative collaboration, and the social impact of technology. At SODA, he continues to push the boundaries of digital arts by bridging practice-based research with emerging technology, public engagement, and next-gen creative education.

–present Professor of digital arts, school of digital arts, Manchester Metropolitan University

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