MENAFN - The Conversation) After 13 years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally arrived, with fans around the world celebrating the latest instalment of one of gaming's most successful franchises.

The excitement surrounding its release has also brought renewed attention to a familiar debate: what effect does playing video games have on us?

Gaming has long been associated with concerns about addiction and social isolation. But depending on what we play and how we engage with it, gaming can offer benefits for our cognitive abilities, social lives and physical and mental wellbeing.

1. Developing cognitive skills

Playing an action game such as Grand Theft Auto can be mentally demanding. Navigating a busy virtual city while driving, monitoring your surroundings and responding to unexpected events requires considerable attention and an ability to process information quickly.

A 2022 study of 163 adults compared regular action video game players, whose preferred games included Grand Theft Auto and Assassin's Creed, with people who rarely or never played video games.

The gamers performed better on tests of mental rotation, the ability to imagine how an object would look if turned in a different direction. They were also more accurate at keeping track of multiple moving objects.

However, the researchers could not establish whether gaming had developed these abilities or whether people with stronger spatial and attentional skills were naturally drawn to action games.

A review of experimental studies found that playing action games could improve our ability to focus on relevant information while ignoring distractions, as well as our understanding of spatial relationships. These skills are useful in everyday activities such as navigating unfamiliar places.

However, researchers continue to debate how far the skills developed through gaming translate into broader improvements in our thinking and learning.

2. Building social connections

Despite the perception that gaming is an isolating activity, many modern games are designed around interaction with other people. Online multiplayer games allow players to communicate, collaborate and maintain friendships across geographical distances.

A study of 2,213 gamers and 287 non-gamers in Germany found that social gamers were generally as well connected as non-gamers, and that spending more time playing socially increased the likelihood of forming friendships online. These connections became particularly valuable during the COVID pandemic, when people had fewer opportunities to meet in person.

Some games also encourage players to work together towards a shared goal. In massively multiplayer online games, where large numbers of people play in the same virtual world, team members may need to plan their approach and share information.

For instance, research into team communication in the game World of Tanks found that higher-ranked teams tended to communicate more before battles, although this does not establish that gaming improves teamwork outside the game.

Of course, online gaming communities can expose players to harassment or abusive behaviour. The social experience depends on the game, its community and the people involved.

3. Promoting wellbeing and relieving stress

Gaming can be something to look forward to after a long day at work, offering a chance to relax and put everyday responsibilities aside.

Completing a difficult level or overcoming an obstacle can also satisfy our psychological need for competence: the feeling that we are capable of achieving something. Even an unsuccessful attempt gives players an opportunity to adjust their approach and try again.

Games often described as“cosy” are particularly appealing to people who prefer a slower pace, achievable goals and a relaxed atmosphere. My personal favourite is the Animal Crossing series, in which players live alongside animal characters and take on tasks such as gardening and crafting.

In interviews with 27 families, researchers found that Animal Crossing: New Horizons helped some parents and children cope with pandemic-related stress. The National Videogame Museum's Animal Crossing Diaries collects players' experiences of the game during the pandemic.

Some games are designed specifically for health or education rather than entertainment alone. Known as“serious games”, they can be used as part of mental health interventions. A review of therapeutic games for young people found promising effects on anxiety and depression, although more rigorous research is needed.

4. Encouraging physical activity

Not all gaming involves sitting still.“Exergames” incorporate physical movement into play, through activities such as dancing or sports simulations.

These games can make exercise more appealing to people who find conventional workouts less engaging. Research on virtual-reality exercise suggests that adding game elements can increase enjoyment during high-intensity interval training.

My favourite example of a game that encourages physical activity is Pokémon Go. It encourages players to walk around their neighbourhoods to collect digital creatures and visit locations, using augmented reality to add virtual objects to a view of the real world.

A study using fitness trackers found that the most engaged Pokémon Go players increased their activity by an average of nearly 1,500 steps a day over a month. Whether that increase lasts in the longer term is less clear.

Finding the right balance

None of these benefits is guaranteed. Gaming can become harmful when it interferes with sleep, work, education or relationships.

The World Health Organization recognises gaming disorder as a condition involving impaired control over gaming and continued play despite significant negative consequences. Simply spending a lot of time playing does not amount to a diagnosis.

Read more: From novels to GTA 6: the long history of fears about addictive entertainment

Why people play also matters. A review of research linked playing primarily to escape distressing experiences with problematic gaming, although those studies could not establish cause and effect.

Meanwhile, a large Oxford study found little evidence that the amount of time spent playing, on its own, substantially affected wellbeing.

While it is too early to establish the specific cognitive benefits of playing Grand Theft Auto 6, research into similar games suggests that navigating its virtual world could have some benefits.

Rather than judging all video games as good or bad, it is more useful to consider what people get from the games they enjoy and how gaming fits into the rest of their lives.