PhD Candidate, Video Gaming and Psychological Wellbeing, Westminster University

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George Farmer is a Doctoral Researcher and visiting lecturer in the Centre for Psychological Sciences at the University of Westminster, where he teaches undergraduate psychology modules.

His PhD research investigates the intersection of video gaming, technology use, stress, and psychological well-being. Grounded in Self-Determination Theory and Uses & Gratifications Theory, his work examines how and why individuals engage with digital media, exploring both the positive benefits of gaming as a proactive coping tool and the points at which usage can negatively impact mental health.

Employing a mixed-methods approach, George combines quantitative online surveys, repeated-measures psychobiological experiments, and qualitative interviews to understand player motivations, physiological stress responses, and everyday resilience. His research spans diverse contexts, from examining how video games supported psychological well-being during COVID-19 lockdowns to investigating specific in-game behaviours like save-scumming.

Prior to joining the University of Westminster, he earned an MSc in Cyberpsychology from the University of Wolverhampton.

–present PhD Candidate, Westminster University

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