MENAFN - The Conversation) The recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017 challenges China both economically and politically.

China is a close strategic partner of Myanmar. It has substantial economic interests in Rakhine, the state on Myanmar's western coast where the atrocities against the Rohingya occurred.

Oil and gas pipelines connect the coast to China, starting around Maday Island and Kyaukphyu, farther south than the areas central to the genocide case.

China also has a close, longstanding diplomatic relationship with Myanmar, which it has maintained since the military seized power there in a 2021 coup.

Myanmar's president, Min Aung Hlaing, paid a state visit to China in 2026 during which both countries pledged to deepen political and security cooperation. A withdrawal from these relationships would carry costs for Beijing.

The ICJ's recent judgment does not order China to end diplomatic ties with Myanmar. Its binding force applies only to the parties in the case.

But the ruling, which marks the first time a state has been held responsible for committing a genocide, changes the legal context around China's engagement with Myanmar.

China is now confronted with a difficult dilemma: how far can Beijing defend its partner and its own strategic interests while maintaining its stated support for international justice?

A diplomatic dilemma

The ICJ ruling orders Myanmar to cease any ongoing violations against the Rohingya, prevent similar violations from occurring in the future and to prosecute those involved in committing the genocide. It also orders Myanmar to allow the return of displaced Rohingya and the reunification of families.

In a statement released on November 19, the same day the ICJ issued its judgment, the UN Refugee Agency said more than 1.3 million Rohingya refugees remain displaced. Most of these people are currently living in Bangladesh, while over 200,000 remain internally displaced in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

In its response to the ruling, China acknowledged the importance of international judicial institutions. However, it expressed concern that the ICJ had acted beyond its jurisdiction and flagged“overreach in interpretation”. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denounced this approach as“not conducive to the settlement of disputes”.

This response is in line with China's stated foreign policy principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. The principle of non-interference is itself part of international law, to protect state sovereignty and political independence.

But so is the prohibition of genocide. China is party to the 1948 Genocide Convention, which requires states to prevent and punish it. The ICJ ruling makes it harder for Beijing to justify diplomatic restraint over Myanmar solely on the grounds of sovereignty.

China could urge Myanmar's military leadership to investigate the crimes committed against the Rohingya by its own forces. But such pressure would almost certainly strain cooperation between the two countries on border security and investment. Myanmar has rejected the ICJ's ruling, calling it “unfair”.

The Gambia, which filed the complaint with the court in 2019, can seek action from the UN security council if Myanmar fails to comply with the ICJ ruling. As a permanent member of the UN security council, China can veto substantive council resolutions – and it has done so in Myanmar's favour before.

China, alongside Russia, vetoed a draft security council resolution in 2007 that criticised Myanmar's human rights record. It could block future UN sanctions on Myanmar as well. But a veto would deepen diplomatic divisions between China and governments seeking to enforce the judgment.

Fourteen countries, including the UK and Canada, have called for Myanmar's full compliance with the ruling. In any case, blocking attempts from the international community to enforce the ICJ's orders would leave Myanmar's legal obligations to redress the genocide intact.

In its response to the ruling, Beijing pledged to play“a constructive role” in facilitating the return of Rohingya refugees to Rakhine state. This suggests Beijing may look to present mediation as helping Myanmar meet its international obligations to redress the genocide.

But safe refugee return will require cooperation beyond Myanmar's military leadership. The Arakan Army, one of Myanmar's many ethnic armed groups, controls much of the territory where Rohingya refugees would return.

Beijing would need commitments from the Myanmar military and Arakan Army to protect returning families. These parties are currently engaged in intense fighting across Rakhine state. And even if the safety of refugees is guaranteed, their return alone would leave the court's requirements for investigations and compensation unmet.

China has influence over Myanmar. Its response to the ICJ's ruling will show whether it is willing to use this to support accountability when a strategic partner has been found responsible for genocide.