

Hallsworth Research Fellow in Political Economy, University of Manchester Research Associate in the Development Studies Department, SOAS, University of London

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Xu Peng is a Hallsworth Research Fellow in Political Economy at the University of Manchester and Thematic Editor for International Relations at Asian Studies Review. She is also a research associate at the Development Studies Department at SOAS University of London. Her research examines the political economy of conflict, illicit economies, and contested borderlands in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Myanmar. Her broader research interests include conflict and security, illicit economies, and China–Southeast Asia relations.



2026–present Hallsworth Research Fellow, University of Manchester 2025–2026 Postdoctoral research fellow, SOAS, University of London

2025 SOAS, University of London, PhD in International Studies and Diplomacy

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