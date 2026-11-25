MENAFN - The Conversation) An experimental Alzheimer's drug that reduces the production of a protein called tau has slowed the decline in memory and thinking skills by up to 54% in a clinical trial.

The drug, called diranersen, works differently from approved Alzheimer's treatments. These focus on clearing amyloid, one of two proteins that build up abnormally in the brain. Diranersen targets the other protein – tau.

Amyloid forms sticky plaques between brain cells, while tau clumps together inside them, forming tangled structures. Both proteins damage brain cells, disrupting the signals they use to communicate and the processes that keep them alive.

Tau has an important job in a healthy brain. It helps stabilise tiny structures called microtubules, which act like railway tracks, transporting nutrients and other materials around brain cells.

In Alzheimer's, tau changes structure, detaches from these tracks and clumps together inside brain cells, forming tangles. These tangles interfere with the cell's internal transport system, contributing to its eventual death. The amount of tau accumulating in the brain is closely linked to how quickly people's thinking skills decline.

Two drugs, lecanemab and donanemab, have been approved by most regulators (including in the US, Europe and the UK) for treating people with early-stage Alzheimer's, although they are not available on the NHS.

Both help to remove amyloid plaques from the brain and modestly slow the decline in memory and thinking skills. Neither targets tau, and both can cause significant side-effects, including brain bleeds.

Researchers have found it harder to develop drugs that target tau. Several experimental treatments have used antibodies designed to recognise and destroy abnormal tau. However, these drugs have struggled to improve patients' symptoms. The problem is that tau builds up inside brain cells, where antibodies find it difficult to reach.

Diranersen takes a different approach. Instead of trying to remove tangles that have already formed, it reduces how much tau brain cells produce in the first place.

The trial

The drug was tested in a phase 2 clinical trial, involving 416 people with early Alzheimer's disease. Phase 2 is the stage when researchers investigate whether a drug appears to work and which dose is most effective.

The most promising results – which are yet to be peer-reviewed – came from the group given the lowest dose (60mg twice a year as an injection in the spine). After 96 weeks, 60 people taking this lower dose had 38% less decline compared with 115 participants originally assigned to placebo on a scale measuring memory, thinking skills and ability to carry out everyday activities.

On a separate test of cognitive performance, their decline was 54% slower. A third measure, assessing everyday activities, showed 30% less decline.

Most side-effects were mild. The most common were pain and headaches linked to the spinal injections, and short spells of confusion that typically cleared up within a week. The researchers found no new safety problems over the two years of follow-up.

Diranersen is a gene-silencing drug. It belongs to a class of medicines called antisense oligonucleotides, which are designed to switch off specific genetic instructions.

The drug attaches to messenger RNA – the molecule that carries the instructions for making tau – and causes it to break down. Without these instructions, brain cells make less of the protein.

Reducing tau raises an important question: could lowering a protein that brain cells need to function also cause harm? Studies in mice have suggested that substantially reducing tau does not significantly disrupt these processes, and the trial found no serious short-term side-effects. But nobody knows whether lowering tau in people is safe over many years.

How strong is the evidence?

There are important reasons to be cautious about the two-year results. They come from an extension of the original trial in which participants and researchers knew who was receiving the drug. After a year and a half, participants who had initially received a placebo were switched to diranersen. This meant researchers could no longer compare the drug with a placebo group over the full two years.

The original 18-month trial also failed to meet its main objective, which was to show that different doses produced a clear difference in clinical decline. Although some other measures showed improvements, missing this main target makes it harder to know how much confidence to place in the longer-term findings.

What is needed next is a much larger phase 3 trial, comparing the drug with a placebo in many more people. Regulators would want to see the results of such a trial before considering it for approval.

For years, Alzheimer's research has concentrated on amyloid. Targeting tau offers another possible way to tackle the disease. Combining drugs that act on both proteins might eventually prove more effective than either approach alone. But both possibilities still need to be tested in larger trials.