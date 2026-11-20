PhD Candidate, Neuroscience, University of Sheffield

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I study neurovascular coupling, which is the link between blood flow and neural activity in the brain. When your brain cells become active they require a constant supply of blood to meet the increasing energy demands. My research uses pre-clinical models of human disease to characterise neurovascular function in dementia, and how cardiovascular disease affects the speed, severity, and progression of Alzheimer's disease. In the hope that we may be able to decelerate the progression of Alzheimer's disease.



2022–2026 PhD Researcher, Neuroscience, University of Sheffield

2022–2022 Associate Scientist, Translational Pharmacology, Evox Therapeutics

2021–2021 Research Assistant, Genetics, University College London (UCL)

2020–2021 MSc Clinical Neuroscience, University College London (UCL) 2017–2020 BSc Biological Sciences, University of Leicester

2022 HnRNP K Mislocalisation in Neurons of the Dentate Nucleus is a Novel Neuropathological Feature of Neurodegenerative Disease and Ageing, Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology. Sidhu et al., 2022

2022 Two Diseases, one brain: The Effects of Cardiovascular Disease on Alzheimer's Disease Role: PhD Studentship Funding Source: MRC Discovery Medicine North (DiMeN) Doctoral Training Partnership

ExperiencePublicationsGrants and Contracts