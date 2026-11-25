MENAFN - The Conversation) The jury in Beau Lamarre-Condon's trial at the New South Wales Supreme Court today found the former police officer guilty of two counts of murder.

He was also found guilty of the offence of breaking and entering a house and committing a serious indictable offence (in this case, stealing).

The verdict follows a nine-week trial over the 2024 deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Here's how the case played out.

What happened?

The events covered in the trial took place in February 2024.

It was undisputed at trial that Lamarre-Condon had gone to Paddington, a suburb of inner Sydney, to the home of Baird, a man with whom he had had a casual relationship that had ended three months earlier.

There, Lamarre-Condon shot Baird and his new partner, Davies, using his police issue handgun.

Despite admitting to the killing, Lamarre-Condon pleaded not guilty to all charges. He claimed he had acted in self-defence.

The evidence considered by the jury

A defendant in a criminal trial is not required to give evidence. In this case, Lamarre-Condon chose to do so.

His evidence was that he had gone to Baird's house to collect some of his own belongings, which he had forgotten to remove following the end of their relationship.

Lamarre-Condon claimed he arrived wearing an Uber Eats delivery driver outfit to avoid any accusation that he was stalking or harassing Baird. He maintained Baird had previously told him where he could find a key to the house.

His account was that, on the day of the killings, Baird was in his kitchen holding a knife, and did not recognise him because of the bicycle helmet he was wearing. A struggle ensued.

Lamarre-Condon claimed he was forced to defend himself. He told the jury he shot Baird first to disarm him and a second time accidentally as they fell to the floor.

He gave evidence of a second struggle with Davies in the hallway, claiming Davies had picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself during that second struggle.

Lamarre-Condon then went about trying to conceal the killings. He admitted to disposing of the victims' bloodied belongings in a skip bin some 30 kilometres from the murder scene and put their bodies in surfboard bags.

He used a hire van as transport and initially attempted to sink the bodies in a Bungonia dam, but ultimately disposed of them at a nearby monastery. He was accompanied by a friend who has been granted anonymity and been assured she would not face prosecution as a condition of giving evidence.

Four days after the killings, Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to Bondi police station.

Lamarre-Condon's legal team relied on the disorganised nature of the cover-up and the lack of preparation of events post-killing to support Lamarre-Condon's case for self-defence.

Intent to kill

Although a murder conviction does not require proof of motive or premeditation, it does require proof of intent. Where the accused argues self-defence, as in this case, it is the job of the prosecution to show this is not a reasonable possibility.

The prosecution put forward evidence that Lamarre-Condon had become infatuated with Baird following their relationship. They told the court he had stalked Baird, monitored his movements using the app Snapchat and had broken into Baird's home on multiple occasions before the fateful events in February 2024.

In handing down guilty verdicts, the jury agreed with the prosecution's submission that there was intent and no credible suggestion of self-defence. They did not believe the accused's contrary version of events.

Their verdicts of guilt were delivered unanimously after just two hours of deliberation, which is, on any account, a very quick turn-around from a trial of this length.

Lamarre-Condon is expected to be sentenced by Justice Natalie Adams on March 11 next year. As part of that process, she will consider victim impact statements.

What sentences are available to the judge?

The murder convictions each have a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The offence of breaking and entering a house and committing a serious indictable offence has a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment, or up to 25 years if there are circumstances of“special aggravation”.

When a judge imposes a sentence for murder in NSW, the standard non-parole period is 20 years. This increases to 25 years where the victim is a current or former intimate partner.

However, these are only starting points for the judge's consideration in sentencing. Given the seriousness and existence of multiple offences in this case, it is open to the judge to impose a sentence that will mean Lamarre-Condon will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Whatever the outcome of Justice Adams' deliberations, there is little doubt Lamarre-Condon can expect to spend a very long time behind bars.

The National Sexual Assault, Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line – 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.