Ben Livings
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Professor in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, Adelaide University
- 2026–present Associate Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, Adelaide University 2018–2025 Associate Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia 2014–2018 Senior Lecturer, University of New England
- 2017 University of Warwick, PhD
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