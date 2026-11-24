MENAFN - The Conversation) The Saturday Night Live“Sister” sketch has gone viral, with millions of people watching and sharing it.

While framed as comedy, it delivers a sharp commentary on the realities of women's unpaid caring responsibilities. In just a few minutes, the sketch captures issues ranging from time poverty and career sacrifice to mental load, family tensions, and the often thankless and invisible nature of care work. Its popularity reflects how familiar these experiences are for many women and families.

The sketch portrays with remarkable accuracy what our research has been showing for years: women continue to do the bulk of unpaid work and care at home.

And it's not just our research. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics Time Use Survey shows Australian women spend four hours and 53 minutes on unpaid work (housework, childcare, elder care and care of disabled adults) each day, more than an hour longer than men.

No matter what data source is used, the results are the same. And surprisingly, there has been little increase in men's involvement in these activities over the past 20 years.

So do men just not want to help, or is there something standing in the way?

Sharing the load?

Our analysis of HILDA (Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia) data suggests a complicated picture.

In 2023, around two-thirds of men (66%) and four in five women (80%) agreed working couples should share housework and childcare equally.

This reflects a broader shift away from traditional views about gender roles in the household.

In 2001, 30% of men and 26% of women agreed men should earn the money while women looked after the home and children. However, by 2023 these figures had fallen to just 11% and 9% respectively.

But despite these shifts in attitudes, unpaid care remains unevenly distributed between men and women.

Hours of unpaid care

Our analysis of HILDA data shows women remain more likely to provide unpaid care for disabled or elderly relatives. In 2024, 12% of women reported providing such care, compared with 8% of men.

The gender gap was particularly striking among those aged 50–59: 23% of women reported providing care, compared with just 13% of men.

More than one third (40%) of older Australians living at home require assistance with everyday activities, yet much of that support continues to be provided informally by family members, with women disproportionately represented among carers and primary carers.

A 2025 national survey of more than 4,500 Australians aged 50+ found people caring for ageing parents spend an average of 14.5 hours per week providing unpaid care to parents or in-laws. Many were simultaneously caring for children, adding another 15.2 hours per week.

The report explicitly notes that the burden falls especially heavily on women.

Do men want to help more?

Even though attitudinal trends indicate many men support equal sharing of tasks at home, cultural and structural barriers are major impediments.

Our research shows women are much more likely than men to take up family-friendly policies such as paid parental leave and work flexibility.

Government-funded paid parental leave is paid at the basic wage, meaning families will likely lose substantial income, given continuing gender gaps in earnings, if men take time out for caring work with young children.

And evidence also suggests men who use work flexibility entitlements to pick up caring duties face cultural barriers and discrimination from managers who continue to prioritise male breadwinning norms.

Moreover, gender divisions in care and housework tasks start early in life, with children copying what they see their parents doing.

In 2006, the median time spent on housework by Australian girls was almost three times that of boys.

Research using German data found that parents' division of housework when children were aged 8–11 was associated with their sons' (and, to a lesser extent, daughters') participation in housework later in life.

These studies suggest gendered caring roles are learned early, carried through into adulthood, and reproduced across generations, with women continuing to be the default carers in families.

What is the real cost of this care?

This work by women not only lets men off the hook, but also saves the economy billions of dollars.

According to Carers Australia, citing Deloitte Access Economics, Australians provide about 2.2 billion hours of unpaid care annually, valued at $77.9 billion if replaced with paid services.

The costs to women extend far beyond lost earnings and reduced opportunities for paid work. They also include the cognitive load: the planning, organising, anticipating and coordinating that keep families functioning.

The SNL sketch captures this brilliantly, particularly in its portrayal of the frustration experienced by anyone who has spent hours navigating automated phone systems, filling out forms, and coordinating appointments to arrange care or access services.

Unpaid care work involves far more than the time spent performing tasks. It also imposes a substantial mental burden, requiring people to remember appointments, monitor needs, solve problems, coordinate responsibilities across family members and service providers, and constantly anticipate what must be done next.

This invisible labour is rarely recognised or measured, yet it can be as exhausting and stressful as the physical work of caregiving itself.

The missing revolution

Australia has come a long way in addressing gender inequality, but the advances women have made in education and employment have not been matched by equivalent changes in the organisation of unpaid work and care at home.

The missing demographic revolution of the 21st century is the redistribution of unpaid work and care between women and men. If Australia is to move beyond the stalled gender revolution, policy must extend beyond family-friendly measures.

This means embracing genuine gender-equality reforms that redistribute care, redesign work and workplaces, and dismantle the cultural and structural barriers that continue to impede men's full participation in unpaid work.

The result would be not only a more gender-equal society, but also one that is likely to be more fulfilling and rewarding for both women and men.

We look forward to future SNL sketches that parody not the persistence of gendered care responsibilities, but the quaint notion that they were ever considered women's responsibility in the first place.