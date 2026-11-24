Professor of Sociology, Director of Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course, The University of Queensland

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Janeen Baxter is Professor of Sociology, Director of the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course and Australian Research Council Kathleen Fitzpatrick Laureate Fellow in the Institute for Social Science Research at The University of Queensland.

Her research interests include gender inequality, family dynamics, social disadvantage, life course and longitudinal research.

She is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia and the US National Academy of Sciences. She is a member of the Council for the Committee for Economic Development in Australia.

She is a member of the Editorial Board for Social Forces, Comparative Family Studies, Longitudinal and Life Course Studies and the Australian Journal of Social Issues, as well as several expert advisory committees.



2014–present Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course 2005–present Professor, The University of Queensland

1990 The University of Queensland, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia; International Fellow of the US National Academy of Sciences