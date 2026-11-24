It's been almost a year since Barnaby Joyce, former deputy prime minister and Nationals leader, joined One Nation.

The party this year has surged in the polls, but how sustainable is its rise? One test of that will come in Victoria's state election on Saturday; there will be a further test at the March New South Wales election.

On this podcast, we are joined by Joyce, canvassing his experience in One Nation, the state elections, and his concerns about Artificial Intelligence.

Joyce's time in One Nation, led by the volatile Pauline Hanson, might have looked like a rough ride from the outside, but he is comfortable in a party that gives him a high profile and plenty of room to be his own man.

On One Nation's prospects in Victoria: how would the party use whatever upper house power it gains? Joyce says it has a clear list of priorities, and won't support any“crazy ideas” from a Coalition government:

Joyce praises but contrasts One Nation's NSW and Victorian leaders, Mike Newman and Warren Pickering respectively:

Asked if One Nation could form the opposition in New South Wales, Joyce says:

On AI, Joyce is concerned it might be too late to“put the genie back in the bottle”:

On whether the government should implement strong guardrails on AI, Joyce agrees, but worries it's too late:

On data centres, Joyce says regulation won't help much: