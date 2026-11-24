MENAFN - The Conversation) Annual headline inflation jumped to 4.9% in October, up from 4.3% in September, driven by a spike in petrol and diesel prices as global oil prices surged.

Today's release from the Australian Bureau of Statistics also shows underlying inflation, measured by the“trimmed mean”, rose to an annual rate of 3.8%. This is the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) preferred measure of underlying inflation, as it removes the influence of unusually large price movements.

Both measures were above market forecasts, and remain well above the RBA's target range of 2–3%. This is despite five interest rate increases this year that have lifted the cash rate from 3.60% to 4.85%.

While the latest inflation figures are concerning, they need to be interpreted in the context of a rapidly weakening labour market. The economic landscape has changed considerably since the RBA last raised interest rates early this month.

Inflation versus jobs

The RBA has two key objectives: maintaining price stability and achieving full employment. Balancing these goals is becoming increasingly difficult.

Last week's jobs report showed Australia's unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in October, its highest level since October 2021. The number of unemployed Australians increased by 17,800 to 753,700.

Notably, the October unemployment rate has already reached 4.9%, a level the RBA, in its November Statement on Monetary Policy, projected for the December quarter of 2027. This suggests the labour market is weakening considerably faster than the RBA anticipated.

The sharp deterioration in the jobs market over the past two months suggests the cumulative effects of previous interest rate increases are starting to bite.

Higher interest rates increase mortgage repayments, leaving many households with less money to spend. Businesses facing weaker consumer demand and higher borrowing costs are likely to scale back investment and recruitment.

These are precisely the channels through which the RBA's monetary policy works to bring inflation down.

However, the speed at which the jobs market is deteriorating raises concerns that interest rates may have risen too far.

Further rate hikes might help bring inflation down more quickly, but potentially at a considerable cost in terms of lost jobs and weaker economic growth.

Falling oil prices could provide some relief

One encouraging development since the RBA's November meeting has been the decline in global oil prices, which were a key driver of the rise in inflation in October.

Brent crude oil is currently trading at around US$91 a barrel, well below its US$125 peak last month.

Lower oil prices affect inflation in two main ways.

First, cheaper petrol directly reduces headline inflation, as automotive fuel is a component of the transport group in the consumer price index. It also provides some immediate cost-of-living relief for households.

Second, lower fuel prices reduce transport, production and distribution costs for businesses. Over time, some of these cost savings may be passed on to consumers through lower prices for other goods and services.

While the direct impact on headline inflation can occur relatively quickly, the broader effects on underlying inflation will take longer to materialise.

Importantly, lower oil prices could help bring inflation down without the need for further interest rate increases or further weakness in the labour market.

Are rate cuts back on the table?

The RBA will hold its final monetary policy meeting of the year on December 8. Despite today's elevated inflation figures, I expect the RBA to leave the cash rate unchanged at 4.85%.

Financial markets appear to share this view, pricing in a 80% probability of the RBA holding rates steady in December.

Following last week's weaker labour market figures, expectations have shifted towards rate cuts, with some major banks anticipating the first cut as early as June 2027.

This is a remarkable shift in expectations, given that the RBA raised interest rates just three weeks ago and inflation remains well above target.

It suggests the balance of risks is shifting, with concerns about rising unemployment and slowing economic growth becoming increasingly important in shaping expectations about the next move in rates.

Has the RBA focused too heavily on inflation?

Throughout this year, the RBA has understandably prioritised bringing inflation under control.

However, recent developments raise the question of whether it has placed too much weight on inflation while underestimating weakness in the labour market.

Monetary policy operates with what economists call long and variable lags. Interest rate increases can take many months to fully flow through to household spending, business investment, employment and inflation. The Australian economy has therefore yet to absorb the full effects of this year's five rate hikes.

Further rate rises risk pushing the economy too far. By the time inflation returns to target, unemployment could be considerably higher and recession risks greater.

The RBA needs to be forward-looking, considering where both inflation and unemployment are likely to be in 12 to 18 months.

Given the weakening labour market and falling oil prices, holding interest rates steady would give the central bank more time to assess the impact of its previous decisions.

The RBA has spent much of this year fighting inflation. It now needs to ensure that winning that fight does not come at an unnecessarily high cost to Australian jobs.